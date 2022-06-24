 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Football-2023 DE/OLB Atavious Weaver commits to WKU
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-24 19:48:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 DE/OLB Atavious Weaver commits to WKU

Atavious Weaver. (Atavious Weaver)
Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky picked up another commitment on Friday, landing North Fort Myers (Fl.) 2023 defensive end and outside linebacker Atavious Weaver.

Weaver announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers over social media on Friday evening.

Weaver picked up an offer from the Hilltoppers on April 6, and said that the offer was significant to him because it meant that a lot of different programs were interested in his talents. When he was offered, he connected with WKU assistant coach and inside linebackers coach Michael Hutchings.

He told InsideHilltopperSports.com that when he went on his visit, Western Kentucky just felt like home.

"When I went on my visit on the 17th, I loved the history of the program. It just felt like home and I loved the energy and environment."
— Atavious Weaver

Weaver said that during his visit to Western Kentucky, he grew closer to Coach Hutchings. He said that hearing about the players that Coach Hutchings have sent to the NFL was significant to him.

When Weaver was offered by Coach Hutchings, he liked how he was letting him know what the program is doing and said he seemed like a great coach.

"Coach Hutchings definitely. We really bonded the most. Coach Hutchings has coached a lot of great players, and has sent them to the league."
— Atavious Weaver

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker is an unranked prospect on Rivals.com and held two notable offers from Big 10 powers Indiana and Purdue.

In addition to being offered by Western Kentucky, Weaver also held offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Indiana and Purdue.

Weaver said what makes him such a weapon on the field is his ability to be quick and agile around the line. He added his ability to get around the line fast helps him to make a play.

