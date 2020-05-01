News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 18:49:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

4-star center Anselem includes WKU in final six

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Rick Stansbury is at it yet again on the recruiting trail.Frank Anselem, a four-star prospect and one of the nation's top centers in the Class of 2020, included Western Kentucky in his list of fina...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}