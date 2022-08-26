WKU not only plays a Week 0 game but will be the first FBS team to kick off the season. Let's check out this week's position breakdown and head-to-head.

History: This will be the forty-second meeting between WKU and Austin Peay with the Tops leading the series 35-6-1. They last met in 2012 and WKU won by a score of 49-10.

Quarterbacks

Both the Hilltoppers and Governors will be with a new, starting quarterback...but for different reasons.

One of the most pressing questions for the Hilltoppers and wondering minds - even before the 2021 season concluded - was a matter of who would replace the prolific, record-breaking Bailey Zappe. A quarterback battle ensued between transfers Jarret Doege from West Virginia and Austin Reed from West Florida (Division II). Ultimately, Reed won the starting nod and Doege transferred to Troy. Reed fits the mold of a quarterback in an Air Raid-principled offense; namely, he is a high-volume passer with a strong arm but, also, possesses an ability to make plays with his feet. While at West Florida, Reed went 486-of-868 (56.0%) for 7,502 yards, 8.6 yards per pass attempt, 78 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He added 101 carries for 323 net yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

In January of 2022, Austin Peay suspended starting quarterback Draylen Ellis indefinitely. By April, Ellis had entered the transfer portal. His departure left Austin Peay without one of their best playmakers. Next man up is newly named starter, Sheldon Layman. In 2021, Layman saw action in nine games and went 34-of-57 (59.65%) for 353 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also had 21 carries for 103 yards. He lacks a deep ball touch and will need to improve upon accuracy.

Advantage: WKU

Running Backs

While WKU's offense didn't run the ball a lot (especially compared to the passing game), they were certainly efficient and successful when utilized, boasting a 0.51 success rate. The Tops lost lead rusher Noah Whittington to Oregon and Adam Cofield graduated, but there's a lot of life and potential left with Kye Robichaux, Jakairi Moses, and Indiana transfer Davion Ervin-Poindexter. In 2021, Robichaux had 67 carries for 332 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he also was able to make some catches out of the backfield.

Austin Peay lost their top two rushers in Ahmaad Tanner and Brian Snead. CJ Evans Jr. returns and had 34 carries for 150 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown. Ex-Hilltopper Josh Samuel joined the Governors as a graduate transfer from Jacksonville State. During his two seasons with the Gamecocks, Samuel was RB1 and totaled 267 carries for 1,487 yards, 5.6 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns. The versatile back also accumulated 35 receptions for 479 yards, 13.7 yards per reception, and 2 touchdowns. Samuel should make an immediate impact for an offense looking for a big playmaker.

Advantage: Even

Receivers

Despite losing Jerreth Sterns to the NFL and Mitchell Tinsley to Penn State, WKU's receiver room still has depth and experience. Top returners include Daewood Davis and Malachi Corley, who combined for 116 receptions, 1,454 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Receivers Craig Burt Jr., Dalvin Smith, and Josh Sterns, also return. Joining the Tops this season are Jaylen Hall (Western Michigan) and Michael Mathison (Akron). Last season, Hall had 46 receptions for 752 yards and 3 touchdowns while Mathison had 56 receptions for 706 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tight end Josh Simon is back after his season-ending injury in 2021. During Game 1 and before injury, Simon amassed 3 receptions for 73 yards, 24.3 yards per reception, and 2 touchdowns. Joey Beljan stepped up and filled the starting role. Beljan - a solid blocking tight end and threat inside the red zone - totaled 14 receptions for 91 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Governors return their leading receiver in Drae McCray. The young and talented receiver made a splash his true-freshman season with 53 receptions for 867 yards and 8 touchdowns. He's got a lot of speed that could cause problems if Layman can consistently connect with him. But returning production stops there. Other than McCray, and the versatile Samuel, Austin Peay will be looking for fresh faces to step up.

Advantage: WKU

Offensive Line

During the offseason, the Tops lost tackles Cole Spencer to Texas Tech and Mason Brooks to Ole Miss. The 2021 offensive line was an anchor to Zappe's success and ground game's efficiency: only allowing 17 sacks and making way for 3.01 average line yards. There is still, however, a veteran and experienced presence behind center Rusty Staats, guard Quantavious Leslie, and tackle Gunner Britton. Look for South Carolina transfer Vincent Murphy to start at guard, as well.

In 2021, the Governors' o-line allowed 26 sacks on the quarterback. With a new starting quarterback and skill positions in desperate need of more playmakers, Austin Peay's front has to be a mainstay and cannot afford mistakes.

Advantage: WKU

Secondary

Toward the latter-half of the season, WKU's secondary really dialed-up the heat. By the end of the 2021 campaign, the Tops had 21 interceptions and ranked second nationally, only behind Iowa's 25. On the season, they allowed 316-of-519 pass attempts (60.8%) for 3,753 yards, (268.1 per game), 7.2 yards per pass attempt, and 23 passing touchdowns. While they could certainly be ball hawks, they could be immune to getting beat deep, on occasion.

WKU loses Antwon Kincade to graduation, Beanie Bishop to Minnesota, and Miguel Edwards to Northern Iowa. With A.J. Brathwaite Jr., Kahlef Hailassie, Kaleb Oliver, and Dominique Bradshaw, they return 177 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 4-of-21 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. Wyoming transfer Rome Weber will add depth and experience with 42 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, and 1 forced fumble.

In 2021, the Governors' secondary allowed 199-of-396 pass attempts (50.3%) for 2,304 yards (209.45 per game), 5.82 yards per pass attempt, and 13 passing touchdowns. They return Shamari Simmons, Kory Chapman, and Kam Ruffin who combined for 119 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 5-of-19 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 forced fumbles. Simmons will have his sights set on not making it an easy debut for Reed.

Both WKU and Austin Peay will be facing a passing game with a new guy under center, but WKU's offense and deep receiving unit could prove to be overwhelming.

Advantage: WKU

Linebackers

Will Ignont and Jaden Hunter are back for the Hilltoppers as is Niko Cooper and Matthew Flint. Jaques Evans moves from defensive end to linebacker. In 2021, Ignont and Hunter combined for 119 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced fumbles. Evans - as a DE - had 44 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 forced fumbles. They'll have to bring the pressure, force early mistakes, and not let Samuel get to the second-level.

The Governors lost Jack McDonald, but return Darryl Logan, Josh Rudolph, and Conner Murphy. The three combined for 70 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2 pass breakups, 7 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble.

Advantage: WKU

Defensive Line

Losing defensive end DeAngelo Malone and defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin leaves some huge shoes to fill. But, like WKU's offensive line, there are still plenty returning - Juwuan Jones, Mike Allen, Darius Shipp, Brodric Martin - so depth and experience isn't too much of a concern. The four aforementioned combined for 127 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 9 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries. They also add Monmouth transfer Lorenzo Hernandez, who has received quite a bit of buzz. Those returning can bring an assortment of pressure but, at times, struggled against the run. On the season, they allowed 564 carries for 2,348 yards, 167.7 yards per game, 4.2 yards per carry, and 28 touchdowns.

Austin Peay's defensive tackle, Terrell Allen, was suspended indefinitely alongside Ellis. He will not return for the 2022 season. In 2021, Allen had 36.0 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble. It is a huge blow to the line. The Governors do return Eric Bentley and Jau'Von Young, though. Last season, they combined for 52 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 2 pass breakups, and 8 quarterback hurries. The unit allowed 420 carries for 1,633 yards, 148.5 yards per game, 3.9 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

WKU loses Aussie punter John Haggerty, but picked up another Aussie in Tom Ellard. The clutch Brayden Narveson is also back. In 2021, Narveson went 23-of-29 on field goals and 72-of-72 on extra points. He scored the most points of any kicker in the nation with 141, which was also second-most among all players no matter position. With DeAngelo Wilson, Jerreth Sterns, and Beanie Bishop gone, they'll have to find the personnel for punt and kick returns.

Austin Peay punter Matt Rigney had 55 punts go for 2,240 yards, 40.73 yards per punt, and had 14 inside of the 20-yd line. He's back as is kicker Maddux Trujillo. Last season, Trujillo went 14-of-18 on field goals and 36-of-38 on extra point kicks. Kam Thomas returned 10 punts for 65 yards and 5 kickoffs for 120 yards.

Advantage: WKU