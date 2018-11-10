Day: Saturday, November 10

Time: 4:00PM CST

Location: FAU Stadium

Network: Stadium and Facebook

Series Record: FAU leads 6-3; the Owls defeated the Hilltoppers 42-28 last year.

Betting Line: MTSU by 19.0

Quarterback

Last week, WKU played three quarterbacks: Drew Eckels, Steven Duncan, and Davis Shanley. Duncan's 46 yard passing touchdown to Lucky Jackson would be WKU's sole touchdown of the night. Combined, the three went 16/47 (34.0%), 270 yards, 5.7 yards per pass, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. The quarterbacks' Game 10 statistical performance is one of the worst in WKU's FBS history.

Drew Eckels is ruled out due to continued injuries. According to WKU's depth chart, either Steven Duncan or Davis Shanley could get the nod at starting quarterback.

FAU's freshman quarterback, Chris Robinson, is 141/226 (62.4%), has thrown for 1,735 yards, 7.68 yards per pass attempt, 8 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season. A bit of a rebuilding process was inevitable after the departure of Jason Driskel. Against in-state/conference rival, FIU, Robinson went 6/10 (60%), threw for 90 yards (no touchdowns, no interceptions). He has seen as many as 40 pass attempts and as few as 26 and 10. Likewise, he has passed as much as 471 yards and 339 yards and as few as 124, 154, and 90 yards. The Owls can somewhat afford this fluctuation so long as Devin Singletary (RB) is in possession of the ball.

Advantage: FAU

Running Backs

One name: Devin Singletary.

The entire conference knows of Singletary and his impact. Teams try to prepare for him, but he is an unstoppable force.

Through nine games, Singletary has 1,021 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. He is responsible for nearly 25.0% of FAU's total offensive yards and nearly 50.0% of the team's touchdowns.

During the MTSU game, the Tops were barely able to squeak out 100 yards. Gino Appleberry Jr. led with 29 yards. On the season, Joshua Samuel still leads with 431 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown.

Is the Tops' ground attack better than 2017? Yes. Are they better than FAU? No. The Owls are in a league of their own, sitting at #12 in the nation in total rushing yards.

Advantage: FAU

Receivers

After the MTSU game, Jacquez Sloan topped Lucky Jackson in total receiving yards. Through nine games, Sloan has 495 receiving yards, 16.0 yards per reception, and 0 touchdowns. Jackson is close behind with 473 yards, 11.8 yards per reception, and 3 touchdowns. Jackson is the only receiver to achieve a single game with 100+ yards (Maine).

Still, tight ends Mik'Quan Deane and Kyle Fourtenbary continue to be dependable, impact players who give the Tops an extra dimension.

Sloan is questionable for the matchup, today.

West Virginia transfer Jovon Durante leads the Owls with 693 receiving yards, 13.6 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns. He has posted three 100+ yard games (Air Force, ODU, Marshall). Tight end Harrison Bryant follows with 420 yards, 13.1 yards per reception, and 3 touchdowns.

WKU's receivers are fine, but there is only so much they can do when quarterback play is inconsistent.

Advantage: FAU

Offensive Line

On the season, FAU's offensive line has allowed only 10 sacks and look no further than Singletary's stats...

Advantage: FAU

Secondary

WKU ranks #2 in the league with 43 pass breakups. Unfortunately, they have yet to grab an interception since the three against Marshall. To their advantage, though, FAU's Robinson has thrown 10 interceptions on the season (roughly 1.1 per game).

The Owls are the opposite. FAU has 7 interceptions on the season, but 28 pass breakups. Likewise, they might be able to exploit WKU's seemingly vulnerable quarterbacks.

Advantage: Tie

Linebackers

Ben Holt leads the Hilltopper defense with 88 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 6 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. He ranks #3 in the league in tackles per game. Masai Whyte has 56 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hurry.

In October, FAU's Azeez Al-Shaair suffered a season-ending injury; he was a C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Now, the Owls are led by Rashad Smith. On the season, Smith has 72 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 3 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, 2 quarterback hurries, and 1 fumble recovery. Andrew Soroh follows with 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 2 quarterback.

Advantage: WKU

Defensive Line

DeAngelo Malone (DE) leads WKU's defensive line with 42 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception, and 7 quarterback hurries. Closely behind is Juwuan Jones (DE) with 30 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 3 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble.

Leighton McCarthy leads the Owls with 27 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 5 quarterback hurries.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

WKU's Alex Rinella is, now, listed as the starting kicker. Rinella and Ryan Nuss, combined, are 7-14 on field goals. Last week, Rinella was named a National Ray Guy Punter of the Week after having four punts inside the 20 and four punts of 57+ yards.

FAU's Vladimir Rivas is 6-10 on field goals. Kick returner Kerrith Whyte averages 30.93 yards per kick return, and has posted one 100 yard kick return/touchdown.

Advantage: FAU

Prediction

FAU is not who they were in 2017, but they still have Devin Singletary. If the Tops defensive front can limit Singletary and force Robinson to throw, WKU could keep the score in a respectable range. However, WKU's defense has been tiring after the offense is unable to get anything going.

FAU - 40

WKU - 17