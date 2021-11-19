Analyzing the Enemy: FAU Owls (11/20/21)

History: This will be the thirteenth meeting between WKU and FAU with the Owls leading the series 9-3. FAU has won the last four games in the series.

Quarterbacks

Through ten games, WKU's Bailey Zappe has completed 342-of-483 pass attempts (70.8%) for 4,170 yards, 417.0 yards per game, 8.6 yards per pass attempt, and 42 touchdowns as well as 7 interceptions. He ranks #1 in total passing yards, #1 in passing yards per game, #8 in completion percentage, #1 in passing touchdowns, and has the seventh-best passer rating in the nation. Zappe leads all of Conference USA's statistical passing categories. Of passers with at least 58 [deep pass] attempts, he ranks #1 in PFF's Highest passing grades on deep pass attempts (97.6). He ranks #2 of passers with 22-57 pass attempts.

Against Rice, Zappe went 34-of-42 (81.0%) for 482 yards, 11.5 yards per pass attempt, and 5 touchdowns as well as 1 early interception.

WKU's passing game has a success rate of 53.8%, EPA/Pass of 0.285, PPA of 0.5, and explosiveness of 1.5.

N'Kosi Perry leads the Owls having completed 159-of-269 pass attempts (59.1%) for 2,230 yards, 223.0 yards per game, 8.3 yards per pass attempt, and 17 touchdowns as well as 4 interceptions. He adds 92 carries for 153 yards, 1.7 yards per carry, and 4 rushing touchdowns. In FAU's loss at Old Dominion, Perry went 12-of-21 (57.1%) for 187 yards, 8.9 yards per pass attempt, and threw for 1 touchdown.

FAU's passing game has a success rate of 41.1%, EPA/Pass of 0.056, PPA of 0.303, and explosiveness of 1.7.

Advantage: WKU

Receivers

WKU's receiver corps is led by Jerreth Sterns who ranks #2 nationally in total yards (1,368), #2 in receiving yards per game (136.8), tied at #1 in receiving touchdowns (11), #1 in total receptions (111), #1 in receptions per game (11.1), and tied at #1 in PFF's Grade for Pass Routes of 20+ Yards.

Against Rice, Sterns had 7 receptions for 92 yards and 13.1 yards per reception. Mitchell Tinsley also had an impressive game with 10 receptions for 198 yards, 19.8 yards per reception, and 2 touchdowns. His performance earned him the Capital One Orange Bowl Player of the Week.

The Hilltoppers' receiving corps is incredibly deep and can make some of the most difficult catches in coverage. So far, Tinsley has 53 receptions for 878 yards, 16.6 yards per reception, and 8 touchdowns. Malachi Corley has 59 receptions for 557 yards, 9.4 yards per reception, and 5 touchdowns. Daewood Davis adds 29 receptions for 477 yards, 16.4 yards per reception, and 6 touchdowns. On the season, the entire unit averages 12.3 yards per reception, 10 receivers have at least 1 touchdown, and ranks #20 in PFF's Grade for Pass Routes.

FAU's receiver corps is led by receivers LaJohntay Wester, Brandon Robinson, and Je'Quan Burton. Wester leads with 45 receptions for 560 yards, 12.4 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns. Robinson has 28 receptions for 408 yards, 14.6 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns. Burton is responsible for 19 receptions, 355 yards, 18.7 yards per reception, and 2 touchdowns. The entire group averages 13.7 yards per reception, 7 receivers have at least 1 touchdown, and the group ranks #116 in PFF's Grade for Pass Routes.

The Zappe & Co. combo has burned defenses week after week. There's no reason to believe Week 12 will be any different. When utilized, FAU is posting solid yards per reception; but, as indicated by the PFF Grade, drops have plagued the group (as well as inconsistent play at quarterback).

Advantage: WKU

Running Backs

The Tops' ground attack is led by Adam Cofield and Noah Whittington who each have 67 carries and 337 yards (combine for 134 carries, 674 net yards, 5.0 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns). Against Rice, freshman Kye Robichaux totaled 12 carries for 61 yards, 5.1 yards per carry, and 1 rushing touchdown. Despite running at a 33.3% rate, the ground game continues to maintain the league-best 50.2% success rate. Through ten games, the ground attack has 245 carries for 971 yards, 97.1 yards per game, 4.0 yards per carry, and 9 touchdowns. They add a PPA of 0.07, EPA/Rush of -0.118, and explosiveness of 0.64.

FAU utilizes a run-first offense: running at a 57.2% rate. Johnny Ford leads with 109 carries for 735 yards, 73.5 yards per game, 6.7 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns. Of course, Perry adds some mobility while Malcolm Davidson and James Charles combine for 103 carries, 431 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns. The unit has 393 carries for 1,708 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. The Owls have a success rate of 44.1%, PPA of 0.22, EPA/Rush of 0.051, explosiveness of 1.06, and seven players with at least 1 rushing touchdown.

It is like comparing apples to oranges with two totally different offensive schemes. FAU boasts some big numbers, however, it isn't translating to consistent, productive drives (see 40.7% Eckel Rate).

Advantage: Even

Offensive Line

For four consecutive weeks, WKU remains #1 in PFF's Grade for Pass Blocking with a grade of 91.1. Undoubtedly, they give Zappe the time and space to make successful and explosive plays. They also rank #56 in PFF's Grade for Run Blocking with a 69.9. WKU's o-line has allowed 12 sacks as well as a stuff rate of 13.0%.

FAU's pass blocking ranks #98 with a PFF Grade of 53.4 while run blocking ranks #61 with a grade of 68.8. The Owls' o-line has allowed 29 sacks as well as a stuff rate of 15.6%.

Advantage: WKU

Secondary

WKU's secondary has allowed 224-of-372 pass attempts (60.2%) for 2,688 yards (268.8 yards per game), 7.2 yards per pass attempt, and 14 passing touchdowns (1.4 passing touchdowns per game). Last week, the secondary held Rice to 28-of-50 pass attempts (56.0%) for 380 yards, 7.6 yards per pass attempt, and 1 touchdown. The Tops kept their momentum going from the MTSU game and picked off Jake Constantine four times. Omari Alexander was responsible for 2 of the 4 interceptions while Dominique Bradshaw and Kahlef Hailassie each had 1.

Antwon Kincade, A.J. Brathwaite Jr., Kahlef Hailassie, Miguel Edwards, Kaleb Oliver, Beanie Bishop, and Omari Alexander combine for 243 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 9-of-15 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced fumbles. WKU ranks #32 in coverage with a PFF Grade of 81.4. They allow a passing success rate of 41.7%, PPA of 0.21, and explosiveness of 1.5.

FAU has allowed 181-of-329 pass attempts (55.0%) for 2,287 yards (228.7 yards per game), 7.0 yards per pass attempt, and 12 touchdowns as well as total 11 interceptions. They also allow a 36.6% success rate, PPA of 0.18, and explosiveness of 1.4.

Jordan Helm, Teja Young, Zyon Gilbert, Romain Mungin, and Korel Smith combine for 237 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 9-of-11 interceptions, 29 pass breakups, 8 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced fumbles. Safety Jordan Helm leads the defense and secondary with 77.0 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, and 3 fumble recoveries. FAU ranks #6 in coverage with a PFF Grade of 90.3.

After facing a tough MTSU secondary two weeks ago, Zappe and his receivers have another test against a [typically] sound FAU secondary. However, FAU has let a lot get by them the past couple of weeks which doesn't bode well for them against WKU's aerial assault.

Advantage: Even

Linebackers

Against Rice, WKU linebacker Will Ignont had 6 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 1.0 sack. This season, Ignont and Demetrius Cain have 84 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 3 quarterback hurries, and 1 fumble recovery. Like last week's game, the Tops' linebacking corps will be prepared to defend against another run-heavy offense. They'll prioritize shutting down the run, or at least making it unsuccessful, and force Perry to pass at an uncharacteristic rate.

FAU's linebacker corps is statistically led by inside linebackers Akileis Leroy, Caliph Brice, and Antarrius Moultrie. They combine for 156 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 5 pass breakups, 8 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 forced fumbles. Outside linebackers Chris Jones and Chase Lasater combine for 44 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 4 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble. Heading into the game, Brice is listed as out indefinitely due to an arm injury.

FAU's linebackers (and defensive line) will face the challenge of getting past WKU's stout o-line and quick-thinking, efficient Zappe.

Advantage: FAU

Defensive Line

WKU's rushing defense has allowed 401 carries to go for 1,642 yards, 164.2 yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry, and 21 touchdowns. Last week, they allowed 35 carries for 124 yards, 3.5 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns from Rice's ground game. Meanwhile, the entire line continued to bring pressure: accounting for 2-of-3 sacks 3-of-5 tackles for loss, and 3-of-4 quarterback hurries.

On the season, the d-line has totaled 308 tackles, 35.0 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, 1 interception, 14 pass breakups, 18 quarterback hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, and 9 forced fumbles. The Hilltoppers' rushing defense ranks #87 with a PFF Grade of 61.9 and the pass rush ranks #75 with a PFF Grade of 73.8. They allow a rushing success rate of 48.6%, PPA of 0.21, and explosiveness of 0.88. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone leads the line and defense with 68 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 5 quarterback hurries, and 3 forced fumbles.

FAU's rushing defense has allowed 365 carries to go for 1,652 yards, 165.2 yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns. Their rushing defense ranks #44 with a PFF Grade of 75.2. To this point, they've allowed a rushing success rate of 37.6%, PPA of 0.15, and explosiveness of 1.2. The d-line totals 134 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. Jaylen Joyner leads the defensive line with 34 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 4 quarterback hurries. The pass rush ranks #99 with a PFF Grade of 68.0.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

Punter John Haggerty has punted 25 times for 1,242 yards, 49.68 yards per punt, and has 9 punts land inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Brayden Narveson is 15-of-17 on field goals and 49-of-49 on extra point kicks. Jerreth Sterns and DeAngelo Wilson combine for 19 punt returns, 192 return yards, and 10.11 yards per return. Beanie Bishop, Joey Beljan, and Jakairi Moses total 23 kickoff returns for 521 yards and 22.65 yards per return.

FAU's Matt Hayball has punted 48 times for 2,217 yards, 46.18 yards per punt, and has 21 punts inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Aaron Shahriari is 7-of-10 on field goals and 33-of-34 on extra point kicks. LaJohntay Wester has 16 punt returns for 79 yards and 4.94 yards per return. D'Marcus Adams, Je'Quan Burton and James Charles combine for 20 kickoff returns for 437 yards and 21.85 yards per return.

Advantage: WKU