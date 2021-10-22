Analyzing the Enemy: FIU Panthers (10/23/21)

History: This will be the fifteenth meeting between WKU and FIU. The Hilltoppers' lead the series matchup 8-6. In 2020, WKU defeated FIU by a score of 38-21.

Quarterbacks

Through six games, WKU's Bailey Zappe has completed 207-of-297 pass attempts (69.7%) for 2,632 yards, 438.6 yards per game, 8.8 yards per pass attempt, and 26 touchdowns as well as and 4 interceptions. He ranks #2 in total passing yards, #1 in passing yards per game, #9 in completion percentage, tied for #1 in passing touchdowns, and has the eighth-best passer rating in the nation. In the conference, Zappe ranks #1 across the board: total passing yards, passing yards per game, quarterback rating, touchdowns, and completion percentage. He has consistently maintained one of the best EPAs, EPA per Play, and EPA per pass among passers with at least 200 pass attempts. Now, for consecutive weeks, Zappe ranks #1 in PFF's Highest passing grades on deep pass attempts (99.2). Additionally, the passing game has a 51.6% success rate, PPA of 0.497, and explosiveness of 1.56.

Against ODU , Zappe completed 36-of-54 pass attempts (66.7%) for 397 yards, 7.4 yards per pass attempt, and 5 touchdowns as well as 1 interception. After his Game 6 performance, Zappe was named to the Earl Campbell Award Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week (Honorable Mention), nominated to Capital One Orange Bowl's Player of the Week, was one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week, and was named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 List.

Zappe has not slowed down since Game 1 and continues to pick apart defenses with ease. The numbers speak for themselves, but he also adds an element of composure, competency, and resiliency that keeps the Tops in every single game.

Max Bortenschlager leads the Panthers having completed 94-of-174 pass attempts (54.0%) for 1,834 yards, 305.6 yards per game, 10.5 yards per pass attempt, and 14 touchdowns as well as 5 interceptions. In the Panthers' 45-33 loss to Charlotte, Bortenschlager posted some big numbers: completing 19-of-30 pass attempts (63.3%) for 466 yards, 15.5 yards per pass, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception (as well as sacked 5 times). While he might inconsistently hit his targets, his 19.5 yards per completion lead the nation and shouldn't be ignored. WKU's secondary cannot afford to get burned downfield. In total, FIU's passing game has a success rate of 37.8%, PPA of 0.34, and explosiveness of 1.85.

Advantage: WKU

Receivers

WKU's receiver corps is led by Jerreth Sterns who ranks #1 nationally in total yards (962.0), #1 in receiving yards per game (160.3), tied at #3 in receiving touchdowns (8), #1 in total receptions (69), and #1 in receptions per game (11.5). Last week, Sterns totaled 13 receptions for 221 yards, 17.0 yards per reception, and 1 touchdown. Like Zappe, Sterns has turned heads. His performance(s) thus far have earned him several accolades and landed him on a growing list of watch lists, including: Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, The Draft Network's Conference USA Week 7 Players of the Week, 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll, and AP Midseason All-American.

While the focus is understandably on the Zappe-Sterns connection, WKU's passing attack is made even more imposing by the sheer number of productive, reliable, and explosive receivers Zappe has at his disposal. Mitchell Tinsley has 28 receptions for 456 yards, 16.29 yards per reception, and 3 touchdowns. Malachi Corley has 36 receptions for 346 yards, 9.61 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns. Daewood Davis and Craig Burt Jr. combine for 25 receptions, 462 yards, 18.48 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns. As a unit, the receiving corps averages 12.9 yards per reception, 9 receivers have at least 1 touchdown, and ranks #22 in PFF's Grade for Pass Routes. Sterns and Davis rank among the Top 50 in PFF's Grade for Pass Routes of 20+ Yards.

FIU's receiver corps is led by wideouts Tyrese Chambers and Bryce Singleton as well as tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. Chambers leads with 20 receptions, 672 yards, a massive 33.6 yards per reception, and 6 touchdowns. Against Charlotte, he had 3 receptions for 201 yards, 67.0 yards per reception, and 2 touchdowns. Singleton accounts for 26 receptions, 473 yards, 18.2 yards per reception, and 1 touchdown. Fairweather has 11 receptions for 176 yards, 16.0 yards per reception, and 1 touchdown. When Bortenschlager is accurate, guys like Chambers and Singleton are big-play threats.

Advantage: WKU

Running Backs

While the Hilltoppers only ran at a 33.0% rate against ODU (consistent with their season average and standard for an Air Raid offense), they totaled 121 yards and 4.5 yards per carry. The ground attack now has back-to-back 100+ yard games and three on the season. A majority of the Tops' yardage comes through the air, but they certainly make the most of each carry: picking up the necessary yardage with a 55.8% success rate. Through six games, the ground game has 146 carries for 584 net yards (97.3 yards per game), 4.0 yards per carry, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Leading rushers Noah Whittington, Adam Cofield, and Kye Robichaux combine for 103 carries, 513 yards, 4.98 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns. On the season, the ground game - in addition to their success rate - have a PPA of 0.11 and explosiveness of 0.61.

The Panthers opened their season with 318 rushing yards against Long Island University and 141 rushing yards against Texas State. However, 65.8% of their total rushing yardage comes from those two games. They've averaged 59.5 yards per game in the games thereafter and haven't seen a 100-yard game since Texas State on September 11. On the season, FIU's ground game has 186 carries for 697 net yards, 3.7 yards per carry, and 7 touchdowns. D'Vonte Price is the workhorse on the ground with 94 carries, 500 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and 6 touchdowns. He has seen two 100+ yard games (LIU and Texas State) and had 18 carries for 89 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry against Charlotte. He's due for another big game...will it be against WKU? On the season, FIU's ground game has a success rate of 34.9%, PPA of -0.042, and explosiveness of 0.76.

Advantage: WKU

Offensive Line

Week after week, WKU's pass blocking has been steadfast: a rock and key to the Hilltoppers' successful and potent passing attack. Currently, WKU ranks #2 in PFF's Grade for Pass Blocking with an 84.6. The Tops' rank #67 in PFF's Grade for Run Blocking with a 64.4. WKU's o-line has allowed 8 sacks as well as a stuff rate of 13.9%.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, FIU lost a number of veteran offensive linemen. Even so, their pass blocking ranks a respectable #57 with a PFF Grade of 62.5. Their run block ranks #95 with a PFF Grade of 59.4. FIU's o-line has allowed 15 sacks (partly an attestation of Bortenschlager's tendencies) and a stuff rate of 14.3%.

Advantage: WKU

Secondary

On the season, WKU's secondary has allowed 135-of-212 pass attempts (63.6%) for 1,671 yards (278.5 yards per game), 7.88 yards per pass attempt, and 10 passing touchdowns (1.6 passing touchdowns per game). They've allowed a success rate of 45.0%, PPA of 0.326, and explosiveness of 1.44 . During the ODU game, safety Antwon Kincade picked off Hayden Wolff during the second quarter which primed the Hilltoppers to score and take a 21-0 lead.

Antwon Kincade, A.J. Brathwaite Jr., Kahlef Hailassie, Miguel Edwards, Kaleb Oliver, Beanie Bishop, and Omari Alexander combine for 185 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 3-of-4 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. WKU ranks #80 in coverage with a PFF Grade of 65.9.

Through six games, the Panthers have allowed 137-of-204 pass attempts (67.2%) for 1,771 yards (295.2 yards per game), and 17 touchdowns as well as forced 1 interception. They've allowed a success rate of 50.2%, PPA of 0.507, and explosiveness of 1.56. FIU's opponents have averaged 34 pass attempts per game as well as 5.7 yards per pass attempt. Against WKU, they'll face an aerial attack that averages 49.8 pass attempts per game as well as 8.9 yards per pass attempt. The 46.5% increase in pass attempts as well as the Tops' added explosiveness and efficiency may be overwhelming for a passing defense with a proclivity to be scored on (especially against offenses with a tendency to throw).

Richard Dames, Josh Valentine-Turner, Benny McCray, Dorian Hall, and Rishard Dames combine for 158 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 12 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries, and 1 fumble recovery. FIU ranks #95 in coverage with a PFF Grade of 61.3.

WKU's secondary has a statistical advantage and turned it up against ODU, but when Bortenschlager hits his target, it is for considerable yardage. The secondary's focus will be to minimize big play opportunities.

Advantage: Even

Linebackers

Against ODU, WKU linebacker Will Ignont had a big game with 9 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and 1 interception. Through six games, Ignont and Demetrius Cain have totaled 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, and 1 fumble recovery. To this point, WKU has faced run-heavy offenses; however, FIU has a more balanced attack. To counter FIU's balanced offense, the linebacker corps will probably play more balanced as well with a mix of coverages and blitzes.

FIU linebackers Daniel Jackson, Josh Powell, Jamal Gates, and Eric Mitchell have totaled 93 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and 1 pass breakup. They'll have their hands full with the o-line's protection and Zappe's ability to get rid of the ball. Their focus will likely remain on the passing game and helping with run support the best they can.

Advantage: Even

Defensive Line

Through six games, WKU's rushing defense has allowed 196.2 yards per game, 15 touchdowns, and 4.6 yards per carry. They've allowed a rushing success rate of 53.0%, PPA of 0.257, and explosiveness of 0.88. Last week, they showed improvement against the run and continued to put timely pressure on the quarterback as they have most of the season. During the game, the defensive line, specifically, came up with 36 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 1 pass breakup.

On the season, the d-line has totaled 190 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 11 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries, and 4 forced fumbles. The Hilltoppers' rushing defense ranks #103 with a PFF Grade of 57.5 and the pass rush ranks #86 with a PFF Grade of 71.1. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone leads the line with 51 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 4 quarterback hurries, and 2 forced fumbles.

FIU's rushing defense has allowed 186.8 yards per game, 4.6 yards per carry, and 10 touchdowns. They've allowed a rushing success rate of 45.0%, PPA of 0.25, and explosiveness of 0.957. The Panthers' rushing defense ranks #74 with a PFF Grade of 67.7 and the pass rush ranks #122 with a PFF Grade of 63.7. The d-line has totaled 95 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 4 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles. Davon Strickland leads the line with 21 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. Of course, most of the focus will be putting pressure on Zappe; however, the Hilltoppers have had success on the ground even with their limited carries.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

Punter John Haggerty has punted 10 times for a total of 548 yards, 54.8 yards per punt, and has 4 punts land inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Brayden Narveson is 10-of-12 on field goals and 27-of-28 on extra point kicks. Jerreth Sterns has 5 punt returns for an average 7.4 yards per return. Against ODU, DeAngelo Wilson had a 64-yard punt return. Beanie Bishop, Joey Beljan, and Jakairi Moses total 15 kickoff returns for 340 yards and 22.67 yards per return.

FIU's Tommy Heatherly has punted 36 times for a total of 1,660 yards, 46.11 yards per punt, and with 11 punts inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Chase Gabriel is 5-of-7 on field goals and is 20-of-22 on extra point kicks. Rishard Dames and Bryce Singleton combine for 10 punt returns for an average 7.1 yards per return. Dames adds 1 punt return touchdown. Lexington Joseph, EJ Wilson Jr., and Kamareon Williams combine for 17 kickoff returns for an average 18.71 yards per return.

Advantage: WKU