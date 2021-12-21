Analyzing the Enemy: Kentucky Wildcats (12/22/21)

History: Western Kentucky is 2-4 all-time against the Kentucky Wildcats. The last time the two programs met was in the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The top-ranked Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Hilltoppers 81-66 and went on to defeat Kansas 67-59 to win the NCAA Championship. Before meeting in March Madness, the Hilltoppers upset the No. 4 Wildcats 64-52 at Rupp Arena. There have been three regular season matchups between the Hilltoppers and the Wildcats as the two met in 1990, 1992 and 2001.

Guards

Freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. has been explosive in his first season of collegiate basketball at Kentucky. Currently, Washinton Jr. is one of the leading scorers on the team with 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. In high school, Washington Jr. was named the Maxpreps Arizona Player of the Year, averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for AZ Compass Prep who went 30-2 in his senior season.

Junior guard Sahvir Wheeler is a transfer from Georgia where he played for the Bulldogs in the last two seasons. As a freshman at Georgia, Wheeler played in 31 contests and made 17 starts. The native of Houston averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman. As a sophomore, Wheeler made starts in all 26 games and averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. In his first season at Kentucky, Wheeler is averaging 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Graduate guard Kellan Grady is in his first season at Kentucky and is averaging 10.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. The native of Boston has spent his first four seasons at Davidson. As a freshman in 2017, Grady started in 32 out of 33 games and averaged 18.0 points per game. As a sophomore, Grady was ranked third in the league with an average of 17.3 points per game. In his junior campaign, Grady was ranked fifth in the league with 17.2 points per game. In his final season at Davidson as a senior, he became the sixth player in program history to score 2000 or more points in his final game at Davidson. Grady started in all all 22 games and averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his senior season.

Graduate guard Davion Mintz is averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 reounds per game. Last season, Mintz declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. In 2021, Mintz led the Wildcats' offense with 11.5 points per game and made 56 three-pointers off 37.8% shooting. The Charlotte, N.C. native has spent most of his career at Creighton where he played during his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior seasons. As a freshman, Mintz started in 12 out of 29 games and averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game. In his next season, he averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.1 assists per game. In his junior season, he started in all 35 games and averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in his 28.8 minutes per game. In Mintz's senior campaign, he was redshirted but battled ankle injuries over the course of the season. During his senior season, Creighton recorded a 24-7 record and a Big East Championship title. In a preseason exhibition tour in Australia, Mintz had 13.3 points and a team-high 13 assists.

Redshirt sophomore Dontaie Allen is currently averaging 5.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. In his freshman season at Kentucky, he used his redshirt status to recover from a he suffered in his senior year of high school basketball. As a redshirt freshman, Allen was in 22 games and started once. The Falmouth, KY. native averaged 5.4 points and was second on the team with 31 three-pointers on 39.7% shooting from range. He also led the Wildcats in effective field goal percentage at 54.5%.