InsideHilltopperSports - Analyzing the Enemy: LendingTree Bowl Edition (12/26/20)

Series Record: The Hilltoppers and Panthers have met twice ('13 and '17) with the matchup split 1-1. Georgia State defeated WKU in the 2017 Cure Bowl by a score of 27-17.

Quarterbacks

In the Hilltoppers' final game of the regular season, Tyrrell Pigrome ("Piggy") had one of his best performances of the season. Against Charlotte, Piggy went 18-of-27 (66.7%) for 218 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and had 8 carries for 60 yards (7.5 yards per carry). His INT column still remains blemish free. On the season, Piggy has gone 154-of-264 (58.3%) for 1,423 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, and has had 95 carries for 328 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. He can run and does a good job of taking care of the ball in the passing game, but he has fumbled seven times thus far.

The Panthers are led by Cornelious Brown IV. On the season, Brown has gone 162-of-274 (59.1%) for 2,046 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions and has 88 carries for 261 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. In back-to-back games, Brown has thrown for 300+ yards. He's extremely athletic, explosive, versatile, and avoids pressure (sacked only 11 times) but can struggle against good defenses. In losses to Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, Brown only threw for a combined 182 yards.

Advantage: Even

Receivers

WKU's receiving corps is led by receivers Xavier Lane and Mitchell Tinsley as well as tight end Josh Simon. Combined, they account for 105 receptions, 1,029 yards, and 8 touchdowns. Lane did not play against Charlotte due to injury, but Piggy found freshmen Dakota Thomas and Malachi Corley who combined for 8 receptions and 118 yards. When the opportunity presents itself - as it did vs. Charlotte - the Hilltoppers' receivers rise to the occasion.

Georgia State's receiving corps is led by receivers Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy as well as tight end Roger Carter. Pinckney leads in receptions (44), yards (753), and touchdowns (6). The three combined account for 91 receptions, 1,368 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Pinckney and McCoy have posted six total 100+ yard games this season. They are a productive group and, with QB Cornelious Brown IV, they can stretch the field.

Advantage: GSU

Running Backs

It took a while, but WKU's ground attack (especially Gaej Walker) found its groove during the last three games. Establishing the run early, as evident in Games 10 and 11, allowed the passing game to open up. Against FIU, the ground game had 34 carries for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns with Walker responsible for 17 of those carries, 127 of those yards, and 1 of the touchdowns. Then, against Charlotte, the Hilltoppers had 37 carries for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns. If WKU can continue that momentum, the offense should be in pretty good shape.

Destin Coates leads the Panthers' ground attack with 153 carries, 652 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He has had four 100+ yard games this season. Tucker Gregg and QB Cornelious Brown IV, also, combine for 170 carries, 702 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Advantage: GSU

Offensive Line

WKU's offensive line has allowed 24 total sacks (2.18 per game) while the ground game continues to improve. They are a veteran group looking to go out on top after a somewhat rocky start. Georgia State's defense is not a strength; WKU's o-line can certainly strive for (and is fully capable of) a clean slate in the passing game, make way for the ground attack, and not commit any costly penalties.

Georgia State's offensive line has allowed just 11 sacks in 9 games (1.2 per game). 8-of-11 sacks were allowed during three of the team's four losses. They are not as veteran as WKU, but they are reliable and the backbone to a very balanced offensive attack.

Advantage: Even

Secondary

WKU's passing defense allows the fewest yards per game, lowest completion percentage, second-fewest yards per pass attempt, and sixth-fewest touchdown passes in Conference USA. Safeties Devon Key and Antwon Kincade lead the secondary (and defense) with 165 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, and 2 forced fumbles. Corners Trae Meadows and Dionté Ruffin combine for 50 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 15 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, and 1 blocked kick. Coverage has been there, and they have proven to be able to defend against league-best passing attacks.

Safety Antavious Lane and corners Quavian White and Jaylon Jones statistically lead the Panthers' secondary with 127 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 5 interceptions, 23 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovered fumble. The passing defense has allowed 213-of-334 pass attempts (63.7%) for 2,482 yards, 7.4 yards per pass, 310.2 yards per game, and 21 total touchdowns (2.3 per game).

Advantage: WKU

Linebackers

Kyle Bailey and Eli Brown lead the Hilltoppers' linebacking corps with 125 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, and 6 quarterback hurries. They've been on their A-game as of late, and it will be much needed against a solid ground attack and an experienced QB that tends to avoid pressure.

Panthers' inside linebackers Blake Carroll and Trajan Stephens-McQueen and outside linebackers Jordan Strachan and Victor Heyward combine for 173 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 5 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, and 3 forced fumbles. They could possibly blitz more often as well as disguise coverages in the passing defense: making it more confusing for WKU.

Advantage: Even

Defensive Line

Hilltopper defensive end DeAngelo Malone will, likely, be the best pro prospect in the game. On the season, Malone has 65 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 8 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 blocked kick. He's high-flying and everywhere if not contained. His counterpart, Juwuan Jones, has 33 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and 5 quarterback hurries. Defensive tackle and redshirt freshman Ricky Barber continues to impress and was named to the 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List. He has 48 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble. As a whole, they've been putting more pressure on the quarterback and continue to improve against the run.

Georgia State's nose tackle Dontae Wilson and ends Jeffery Clark and Hardrick Willis combine for 63 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. Pressure comes more so from the linebackers than up front.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

WKU's John Haggerty has averaged 45.96 yards per punt with 19 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Brayden Narveson has gone 13-of-14 on FG attempts and 24-of-24 on extra point kicks. The kick return game has averaged 14.62 yards on 21 kick returns. The punt return game has totaled 10 punt returns for an average of 2.8 yards per return.

Georgia State's Michael Hayes has averaged 40.8 yards per punt with 8 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Noel Ruiz has gone 8-of-11 on FG attempts and 30-of-31 on extra point attempts. The kick return game has averaged 17.7 yards on 9 kick returns. The punt return game has totaled 6 punt returns for an average of 4.7 yards per return.

Advantage: WKU