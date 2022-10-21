Quarterbacks

WKU's Austin Reed is 210-of-295 (71.2%) for 2,314 yards (330.6 YPG), 7.8 yards per pass attempt, has 21 touchdowns (3.0 per game), 5 interceptions, and a QBR of 68.3. After a slow offensive start against MTSU, Reed (and the offensive line) adjusted accordingly to MTSU's aggressive pass rush. He finished the game 32-of-49 (65.3%) for 278 yards, 5.7 yards per pass attempt, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 12 carries, 39 yards, and 1 rushing touchdown. Reed is, now, #4 nationally in total passing yards, #3 in passing touchdowns, and #8 in completion rate. He leads the conference in completion rate, yards, passing touchdowns, and yards per game. Of FBS quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts, Reed ranks #12 in EPA.

UAB's Dylan Hopkins is 82-of-123 (66.7%) for 1,170 yards, (195.0 YPG), 9.5 yards per pass attempt, has 6 passing touchdowns (1.0 per game), 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a QBR of 58.7. Against Charlotte, Hopkins went 15-of-23 (65.2%) for 231 yards, 10.0 yards per pass attempt, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Perhaps more notably, he had 10 carries for 103 yards, 10.3 yards per carry, and 1 rushing touchdown.

Comparing Reed and Hopkins is like comparing apples to oranges. One team averages 44.0 pass attempts per game while the other averages 22.6. Both Reed and Hopkins are efficient and effective playmakers within their own scheme.

Advantage: Even

Running Backs

WKU has 213 carries (30.4 per game) for 1,011 net yards (144.4 YPG), 4.7 yards per carry, and 11 rushing touchdowns. Kye Robichaux leads the running back room with 68 carries, 458 net yards, 6.7 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns. He did, however, leave the MTSU game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. It is not clear if Robichaux will play Friday or not. Next up would be Davion Ervin-Poindexter, Jakairi Moses, and L.T. Sanders. Last week, WKU was able to rack up 36 carries for 165 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns. But one caveat is that the Tops fumbled the ball 3 times during that game.

Heavy on the rush, the success of UAB's offense hinges on 1) few, but highly effective, explosive pass plays and 2) the force that is running back DeWayne McBride. Averaging 4.3 yards after contact and 31 missed tackles, McBride is one of the toughest running backs in the country. Through six games, McBride has 116 carries for 778 yards, 129.6 yards per game, 6.7 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns. But it isn't just McBride. Jermaine Brown Jr. adds 66 carries for 418 yards, 69.7 yards per game, 6.3 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns.

Advantage: UAB

Receivers

The Tops' receiving room is still deep, experienced, and seems to highlight a new playmaker each week. Daewood Davis - although quiet against MTSU - leads with 44 receptions, 610 yards, 13.9 yards per catch, and 5 touchdowns. The clutch Malachi Corley adds 45 receptions for 527 yards, 11.7 yards per catch, and 6 touchdowns. Michael Mathison and Jaylen Hall combine for 62 receptions, 612 yards, 9.9 yards per catch, and 3 touchdowns. Tight ends Joshua Simon and Joey Beljan made an impact last week, as well. As opponents encountered last year, WKU's receivers are like Hydra: each time one is minimized due to coverage, another two emerge.

Leading UAB receivers is Trea Shropshire with 14 receptions for 362 yards, 25.9 yards per catch, and 2 touchdowns. Most of those numbers are by way of the MTSU game, during which he had 6 receptions for 193 yards, 32.2 yards per catch, and 1 touchdown. Tejhaun Palmer has 16 receptions for 263 yards, 16.4 yards per catch, and 1 touchdown. WKU will have to respect the pass, because when the Blazers do throw the ball, they are able to find not only success, but explosiveness.

Advantage: WKU

Offensive Line

Heading into Week 8, WKU's offensive line ranks #3 nationally in pass blocking with a PFF grade of 85.8 and ranks #77 in run blocking with a 58.4. The o-line has allowed 27.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries. Of linemen with a minimum 100 offensive snaps, tackle Gunner Britton and guard Quantavious Leslie are tied at #12 in terms of pass blocking.

MTSU's o-line has allowed 37.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and 13 quarterback hurries. They rank #19 in pass blocking with a PFF grade of 77.5 and #62 in run blocking with a 61.3. Tackle Trey Bedosky ranks #14 in pass blocking. UAB is one of twenty-two offensive lines included in the Joe Moore Award 2022 Midseason Honor Roll.

Both lines excel within their offensive scheme: WKU in pass protection and UAB in run blocking.

Advantage: Even

Secondary

On the season, WKU's secondary has allowed 172-of-278 pass attempts (61.8%) for 1,697 yards, (242.43 per game), 6.1 yards per pass attempt, 9 touchdowns, and account for 8-of-10 interceptions as well as 21of-27 pass breakups. Kahlef Hailassie - a physical menace all over the field - leads the DBs with 43 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception, 8 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hurry. Kaleb Oliver adds 31 total tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hurry. Against MTSU, Darius Thomas had a pick six, Hailassie had 1 forced fumble, and Talique Allen had 1 fumble recovery. None of MTSU's talented receivers eclipsed anything more than 43 total yards.

Again, while UAB might not sling the ball around every play, they will have to respect the pass. WKU has been reliable in coverage, thus far. But between McBride and the element of the unknown as it pertains to when/where/to whom the Blazers pass, the Tops secondary really cannot afford to get beat deep on even one play.

UAB's secondary has allowed 105-of-194 pass attempts (54.1%) for 1,057 yards (176.2 per game), 5.45 yards per pass attempt, and 4 touchdowns as well as forced 8-of-9 interceptions. Jaylen Key, Keondre Swoopes, and Grayson Cash lead the DBs with 77 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 6 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries, and 1 fumble recovery. The Blazers rank #2 in PFF's grade for Coverage. Aside from Georgia Southern, UAB hasn't consistently faced teams that like to throw the ball a lot (nor throw it well). While UAB has faced an average 32.3 pass attempts per game, WKU's passing attack averages 44.0 pass attempts per game. A strong showing against what is considered a strong aerial attack will validate the UAB secondary.

I will give UAB's secondary the benefit of the doubt, though.

Advantage: UAB

Linebackers

JaQues Evans, Derrick Smith, and Will Ignont lead the linebacking corps and defense with a combined 131 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 interception, 5 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. Evans and Smith led the team in tackles against MTSU, didn't allow a run longer than 14 yards, and helped the rushing defense hold Frank Peasant and the Blue Raider rushing attack to 26 carries, 63 yards, 2.4 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown. Aaron Key added 1 sack.

Noah Wilder and Tyler Taylor lead UAB linebackers and defense with 94 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. Kelle Sanders adds 2.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Advantage: WKU

Defensive Line

WKU's defensive line has totaled 100 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 pick-six, and 19 quarterback hurries. Juwuan Jones leads the group with 29 total tackles, 3.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 pick six, and 2 quarterback hurries. Terrion Thompson has 12 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and 2 quarterback hurries. The Tops' rushing defense has allowed 262 carries for 843 yards (120.4 per game), 3.2 yards per carry, and 9 touchdowns.

The Blazers have allowed 211 carries for 858 yards, 143.0 yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry, and 10 rushing touchdowns. Drew Tuazama leads the group with 16.0 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hurry. Fish McWilliams has 14 total tackles, 1 interception, and 8 pass breakups.

WKU's rushing defense ranks #1 in the conference. But will McBride - the best running back they've faced so far - be too much? Will UAB generate enough pressure up front?

Advantage: Even

Special Teams

Punter Tom Ellard has punted 24 times for 1,071 yards, 44.63 yards per punt, with 9 landing inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Brayden Narveson is 7-of-10 on field goal attempts and 37-of-37 on extra point kicks. Upton Stout and Jaylen Hall combine for 8 punt returns for 57 yards (7.1 yards per return) and Michael Mathison has 8 kick returns for 173 yards and 21.63 yards per return.

UAB punter Kyle Greenwell has punted 18 times for 821 yards, 45.61 yards per punt, and has 3 punts land inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Matt Quinn is 6-of-10 on field goal attempts and 23-of-23 on extra point kicks. Starling Thomas has 5 punt returns for 47 yards and 9.4 yards per return. Jermaine Brown has 9 kick returns for 222 yards and 24.67 yards per return.

Advantage: WKU