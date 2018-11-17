It is not clear if UTEP's Kai Locksley or Brandon Jones will start against WKU. Locksley is still not 100% after off-and-on injuries; recently, he was seen limping during practice. Jones has played every week, in some capacity, since the Miners' matchup againt Louisiana Tech (October 20). Locksley is 82-160 (51.3%), has thrown 935 yards, 5.84 yards per pass, 3 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. More notably, Locksley has 352 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. However, if Locksley is limping, I would anticipate his designed run plays to be limited. Brandon Jones is 17-37 (45.9%), has thrown 219 yards, 5.92 yards per pass, 1 passing touchdown, and has rushed for 19 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

WKU has named Steven Duncan the starting quarterback against UTEP. This will be Duncan's second-straight and fourth total start of the season. Last week, against FAU, Duncan went 25-42 (59.5%), threw for 228 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. While Duncan does not have the completion rate of Davis Shanley, he has the arm strength and mobility needed to make big plays. Duncan is responsible for the most passing touchdowns, most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns of the three quarterbacks.

Running Backs

The Miners heavily rely on their ground attack with 58.5% of their plays as a rush. Quardraiz Wadley leads UTEP with 574 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry, and 7 rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Samuel leads the Hilltoppers with 532 rushing yards, 5.4 yards per carry, and 1 rushing touchdown. Against FAU, Samuel rushed for 101 yards: the most by a WKU running back since 2016.

Nothing super overwhelming from either team, but UTEP's tendency to run might tire WKU's rushing defense (who tends to allow 195 rushing yards per game).

Advantage: UTEP

Receivers

WKU's receiving corps is led by wideout Lucky Jackson and tight end Mik'Quan Deane. Jackson is responsible for 497 yards, 11.8 yards per reception, and 3 touchdowns. Deane accounts for 413 receiving yards, 10.6 yards per reception, and 5 touchdowns. Jacquez Sloan appears to be out the rest of the season due to injury. Jackson and Deane have had one 100+ yard game, each. Against FAU, Deane led WKU with 112 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

Wideouts Warren Redix and Keynan Foster lead UTEP with 378 and 313 yards, respectively. Foster has 2 touchdowns, with his last score against Louisiana Tech. UTEP wideouts average about 13.0 yards per catch.

Advantage: WKU

Offensive Line

UTEP has allowed 33 sacks on the season: putting the Miners at #124 in the nation.

WKU has allowed 26 (#100).

Advantage: WKU

Secondary

Last week, Hilltopper DB Ta'Corian Darden picked off FAU quarterback De'Andre Johnson: WKU's sixth interception of the season (#13 in the league) and first since the Marshall game. Secondaries do not get too many chances against UTEP, and when they do, they must make it count. Only 41.5% of UTEP's plays are as a pass. WKU's defensive front will have to shut down the ground attack and force Locksley into more passing situations.

The Miners' secondary is led by Kahani Smith. On season, Smith has 64 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hurry. UTEP has 4 total interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

Advantage: WKU

Linebackers

Ben Holt stands atop WKU's defensive leaderboard with 104 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 7 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. Holt's 104 total tackles/10.4 per game put him at #19 in the nation. Masai Whyte has 63 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hurry.

Likewise, UTEP's A.J. Hotchkins leads the team with 105 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 3 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble. He nationally ranks one spot ahead of Ben Holt in total tackles/total tackles per game. Jamar Smith accounts for 64 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 forced fumbles.

Advantage: Tie

Defensive Line

The Hilltoppers' d-line is led by DeAngelo Malone and Juwuan Jones. Combined, they have 88 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 10 quarterback hurries, and 2 forced fumbles. Through 10 games, the defense has 7.0 more sacks than that of 2017.

Denzel Chukwukelu and Mike Sota lead UTEP's d-line with a combined 64 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 9 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 blocked kicks.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

WKU kickers Alex Rinella and Ryan Nuss are a combined 8-of-15 on FGs. UTEP's Jason Filley is 7-of-11.

Advantage: UTEP

Prediction

This could very well be an ugly game and similar to that of 2017's matchup. UTEP (1-9) is averaging 18.9 points per game and allowing 31.40 points. WKU (1-9) is averaging 18.3 points per game and allowing 30.3 points. UTEP has scored 20+ points in seven games; WKU has scored 20+ points in three games. WKU is 0-6 in conference while UTEP is 1-5.

UTEP: 24

WKU: 20