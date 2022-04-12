Andy LaRussa and Joey Beljan share thoughts after Tuesday's practice

Western Kentucky kicked off another week of spring practice on Tuesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, working in warm conditions for the first time since the beginning of spring.

With Easter around the corner, the Hilltoppers will not meet on Saturday, opting to run through their third scrimmage of the week on Friday instead.

WKU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Andy LaRussa and redshirt junior tight end Joey Beljan talked about how things have been going for them and what has been working for the team at this point in spring practice.

LaRussa began by talking about what he's taken away from several weeks of spring practice and two scrimmages.