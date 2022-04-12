Andy LaRussa and Joey Beljan share thoughts after Tuesday's practice
Western Kentucky kicked off another week of spring practice on Tuesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, working in warm conditions for the first time since the beginning of spring.
With Easter around the corner, the Hilltoppers will not meet on Saturday, opting to run through their third scrimmage of the week on Friday instead.
WKU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Andy LaRussa and redshirt junior tight end Joey Beljan talked about how things have been going for them and what has been working for the team at this point in spring practice.
LaRussa began by talking about what he's taken away from several weeks of spring practice and two scrimmages.
LaRussa also went into detail about what he's been impressed with from both the offense and defense in practices and scrimmages. LaRussa said he has been a fan of the competition.
LaRussa also talked about Beljan and his expectations for him and how he's been improving in the offseason. LaRussa said that Beljan is looking stronger and will be shooting for all-conference recognition in this upcoming season.
Beljan also spoke about how spring practice has treated him so far and what he's been liking from the newest offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Beljan also talked about how his game has progressed since last season and what he has been working to improve during the spring.
Beljan also chimed in on the quarterback competition, saying that there is a lot of talent and he's ready to play no matter who is leading the offense.
Western Kentucky will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday to resume spring practice.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83, @Derrick_Deen
Like us on FACEBOOK.