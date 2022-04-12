 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football-LaRussa and Beljan share thoughts after Tuesday's practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 19:13:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Andy LaRussa and Joey Beljan share thoughts after Tuesday's practice

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky kicked off another week of spring practice on Tuesday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, working in warm conditions for the first time since the beginning of spring.

With Easter around the corner, the Hilltoppers will not meet on Saturday, opting to run through their third scrimmage of the week on Friday instead.

WKU assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Andy LaRussa and redshirt junior tight end Joey Beljan talked about how things have been going for them and what has been working for the team at this point in spring practice.

LaRussa began by talking about what he's taken away from several weeks of spring practice and two scrimmages.

"Guys are progressing. We're working on our depth across all positions. It's been great competition. ... It's been a good camp."
— Andy LaRussa

LaRussa also went into detail about what he's been impressed with from both the offense and defense in practices and scrimmages. LaRussa said he has been a fan of the competition.

"The competition is the biggest thing. There's a lot of positions up for grabs and guys are working really hard at pushing each other."
— Andy LaRussa

LaRussa also talked about Beljan and his expectations for him and how he's been improving in the offseason. LaRussa said that Beljan is looking stronger and will be shooting for all-conference recognition in this upcoming season.

"I think his expectations are to be an all-conference guy and get himself into that position. ... He's really improved himself in the passing game. He understands the scheme, he understands how to get himself open."
— Andy LaRussa

Beljan also spoke about how spring practice has treated him so far and what he's been liking from the newest offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

"It's been good. We got Arbuckle as our OC now and I think he brings a lot of energy in practice and I think the tempo has been really great."
— Joey Beljan

Beljan also talked about how his game has progressed since last season and what he has been working to improve during the spring.

"It's changed a lot. The game has slowed down for me. The things I'm working on right now is just a lot of technique stuff."
— Joey Beljan

Beljan also chimed in on the quarterback competition, saying that there is a lot of talent and he's ready to play no matter who is leading the offense.

"I think the quarterbacks have been throwing great. It doesn't matter who we have back there. The o-line has been protecting really well, picking up some of these blitzes that Coach Summers has been throwing at us."
— Joey Beljan

Western Kentucky will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday to resume spring practice.

****

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83, @Derrick_Deen

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}