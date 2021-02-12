InsideHilltopperSports - Baseball Media Day: Previewing the 2021 Hilltoppers

Head Coach John Pawlowski, players Michael Darrell-Hicks, Jake Kates, Kevin Lambert, Davis Sims and Jack Wilson met with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming season and how the Hilltoppers will plan to rebound after a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

View the full media day press conference in the link below:

Sophomore LHP Devyn Terbrak hurls a pitch in a winter intra-squad scrimmage. (Photo: @WKUBaseball Twitter)

The Hilltoppers' 2020 season was cut short after a 10-6 start and a promising performance from it's pitching staff. WKU was headed to UAB for their first conference series of the season when they got the notice that the remainder of the 2020 NCAA spring sports season would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were on the bus going to UAB...and had to get off the highway and turn around and come back...little did we know the rest of the season would be canceled," Pawlowski said. Having almost a whole year to prepare for the upcoming 2021 season has the entire college baseball world chomping at the bit for some action. With 29 players returning for WKU, it will be exciting to see so many familiar faces take the diamond next week to kick off the year. "It can't be here soon enough for this group...and for all of college baseball. We all missed the game that we love playing," Pawlowski said. "We're looking forward to next week." A recent C-USA preseason coaches poll revealed WKU was picked to finish fourth in the East division this season even with a substantial amount of returning starters and a successful start to the canceled 2020 season.

"You have to go out and you got to prove it. You have to do it on the field, and that's the thing that we focus in on, whether we were picked fourth, last, first...it's not really going to change any of our preparation," Pawlowski said. "Our goals remain the same year in and year out, and this is no different this year." The last time the Hilltoppers completed a season with a winning record was 2014 when WKU just topped .500 at 29-28. Lights-out pitching was a major key to the Tops hot start to the 2020 season, and that will be something to watch for in 2021 with ERA leaders Kates and Sean Bergeron both back this season. "The biggest thing for me was putting some more velocity on my fastball," Kates said. Kates held opposing hitters to a .161 batting average last season in just over 17 innings pitched along with a team-high 29 strikeouts. "You have to be able to throw off-speeds in the zone for strikes constantly, and having a higher velocity fastball gives you a little bit for room for error," Kates said. "The biggest thing for me is just building off that and continuing to have the same mindset and using my pitches in the same way with the added velocity." The same mindset as last season is something that will be a significant part of a winning formula for WKU in 2021. While pitching proved to be a strength for the Tops last season, they return just as much ammunition on the offensive side of the diamond as well. Graduate senior DH Davis Sims was named to the C-USA preseason all-conference team this week.