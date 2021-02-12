InsideHilltopperSports - Baseball Media Day: Previewing the 2021 Hilltoppers

Baseball Media Day: Previewing the 2021 Hilltoppers
Head Coach John Pawlowski, players Michael Darrell-Hicks, Jake Kates, Kevin Lambert, Davis Sims and Jack Wilson met with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming season and how the Hilltoppers will plan to rebound after a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
View the full media day press conference in the link below:
The Hilltoppers' 2020 season was cut short after a 10-6 start and a promising performance from it's pitching staff. WKU was headed to UAB for their first conference series of the season when they got the notice that the remainder of the 2020 NCAA spring sports season would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were on the bus going to UAB...and had to get off the highway and turn around and come back...little did we know the rest of the season would be canceled," Pawlowski said.
Having almost a whole year to prepare for the upcoming 2021 season has the entire college baseball world chomping at the bit for some action. With 29 players returning for WKU, it will be exciting to see so many familiar faces take the diamond next week to kick off the year.
"It can't be here soon enough for this group...and for all of college baseball. We all missed the game that we love playing," Pawlowski said. "We're looking forward to next week."
A recent C-USA preseason coaches poll revealed WKU was picked to finish fourth in the East division this season even with a substantial amount of returning starters and a successful start to the canceled 2020 season.
"You have to go out and you got to prove it. You have to do it on the field, and that's the thing that we focus in on, whether we were picked fourth, last, first...it's not really going to change any of our preparation," Pawlowski said. "Our goals remain the same year in and year out, and this is no different this year."
The last time the Hilltoppers completed a season with a winning record was 2014 when WKU just topped .500 at 29-28. Lights-out pitching was a major key to the Tops hot start to the 2020 season, and that will be something to watch for in 2021 with ERA leaders Kates and Sean Bergeron both back this season.
"The biggest thing for me was putting some more velocity on my fastball," Kates said.
Kates held opposing hitters to a .161 batting average last season in just over 17 innings pitched along with a team-high 29 strikeouts.
"You have to be able to throw off-speeds in the zone for strikes constantly, and having a higher velocity fastball gives you a little bit for room for error," Kates said. "The biggest thing for me is just building off that and continuing to have the same mindset and using my pitches in the same way with the added velocity."
The same mindset as last season is something that will be a significant part of a winning formula for WKU in 2021.
While pitching proved to be a strength for the Tops last season, they return just as much ammunition on the offensive side of the diamond as well. Graduate senior DH Davis Sims was named to the C-USA preseason all-conference team this week.
Individual accolades certainly boost a team's chances of success, but with 21 upperclassmen on the roster, the Hilltoppers' team goals are nothing short of being crowned champions.
"We expect to win the Conference USA championship," Sims said. "That was a goal that we had last year. We were off to a great start last year...but with everyone coming back I think we're in good shape right now."
Sims slash line was .333/.524/.386 last season along with a team-leading 29 RBI's. He and guys like senior shortstop Kevin Lambert who led the team in defensive assists will be big for WKU to repeat their solid start this season.
"My only job is just to make the routine play," Lambert said. "There's no pressure whatsoever."
After 2020 was anything but routine for the Tops, they will look to start successfully facing a three-game series at home versus North Dakota State next week.
"I think the biggest thing with this group is that we stayed in-touch over the course of the fall and the summer with zoom calls and just trying to keep them engaged," Pawlowski said. "Now we hope that all the rules that we have in place with the masks and travel and eating...we hope they're all baked into the cake already and we can just keep going forward...I believe they all understand where we are and what we need to do at this point."