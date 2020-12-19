Charles Bassey had a monster game and Western Kentucky competed from start to finish en route to an exhilarating 73-71 win Saturday over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Bassey — who finished with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds — and the Hilltoppers took a tight 33-32 lead into the locker room at halftime and did enough in the second half to come away with a Power Five victory.

Alongside Bassey, Jordan Rawls scored 20 points, and Josh Anderson added 6 for WKU, which shot 27-of-60 (45%) from the field.

The Hilltoppers — now 6-2 on the season with four straight wins, and their ninth over a Power Five team since 2017 — close nonconference play Tuesday against Tennessee Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.