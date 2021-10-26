Behind Enemy Lines: Charlotte Edition

With the Hilltoppers hosting Charlotte on Saturday afternoon for their Homecoming game at Houchens-Smith Stadium, Tyler caught up with Hunter Bailey from The Charlotte Observer to learn more about the 49ers.

TYLER: Charlotte comes into Saturday’s game at WKU after suffering a lopsided loss against Florida Atlantic. From your perspective, what went wrong in that game for the 49ers – and what do they need to do differently this weekend against the Hilltoppers?

HUNTER: The team that took a narrow two-point advantage to the locker room last Thursday night didn’t leave the walls of the Judy Rose field house following the halftime break. The neglection of second-half adjustments was obvious as the Owls rattled off 31 straight to close Club Lit. Florida Atlantic went tempo in the penultimate quarter and ran rampant on the 49ers’ defense.

Big plays have been the Achilles’ heel for Charlotte. I’m not optimistic that it changes against one of the best offenses in the nation. The 49ers have the 127th worst defensive passing efficiency rating in the FBS. With that said, nothing they are doing is working. I would say the best option is to bring the heat and hope for the best because you’re getting burnt either way.

TYLER: Charlotte has been up-and-down, for the most part, in 2021 – winning a game, then losing a game over the past five weeks after starting the season 2-0. What do you think has led to these results for the 49ers so far this year?

HUNTER: Charlotte has shown flashes of being a complete team but they are coming few and far between. The offense is the team’s best unit but has been shut out in the second half three times this season, culminating in all three losses. Statistically, the defense is not doing them any favors. There have been some opportune turnovers including a solid red zone defense, but as I mentioned previously, it’s the big play that’s gashing the 49ers’ chances in the East Division.

The matchup against Florida Atlantic was the first game this season that Charlotte had no business winning, even though they led at the half. Charlotte was just a couple of plays away from being 6-1 right now, but on the flip side, they could be 2-5. The margin for error has been minuscule as opposing offenses can get whatever they want.

TYLER: The 49ers have been pretty balanced on both sides of the ball this season – scoring 26.9 points per game with 397 yards, while allowing their opponents to put up 27.4 points and 444.7 yards. From a numbers standpoint, what is the overall scouting report on this Charlotte squad?

HUNTER: This team can be really good, but they’re consistently inconsistent. Beating Duke in Week 1 was the confidence boost that Will Healy’s team needed following a forgettable 2020 season. A fumble in the red zone here and a missed 29-yard field goal there has kept Charlotte out of the win column multiple times this season, but this is a team that can compete, regardless of their lopsided home loss last week.

The pressure is on Chris Reynolds. When he’s protected and is on target, Charlotte is hard to beat. It’s up to Mark Carney to make those halftime adjustments and keep the offense alive and scoring because the defense has fallen off dramatically in the second half of games all season. It will be interesting to see how the team bounces back from its first blowout loss of 2021.