Behind Enemy Lines: UTSA Edition

With Conference USA West Division foe UTSA coming to Bowling Green on Saturday for a matchup with the Hilltoppers, Tyler caught up with Javi Cardenas from BirdsUp.com – the UTSA site on the Rivals network – to learn more about the Roadrunners.

To provide more insight into Western Kentucky's opponent each week, InsideHilltopperSports.com managing editor Tyler Mansfield seeks out a reporter who covers the opposing team to exchange some questions and answers.

TYLER: UTSA is off to a 5-0 start and has marquee wins over Illinois and Memphis, among others. The Roadrunners are playing really good football through five weeks and look to be one of the top teams in the Conference USA West Division alongside UAB. From your perspective, just how good is this UTSA team, and did you see this type of success coming?

JAVI: I think most of us who cover UTSA expected an above average year for second year head coach Jeff Traylor, but I do not think anyone had a 5-0 start. We heard how good this team could be all offseason from the coaching staff but you take that what a grain of salt. Turns out the staff was right on.

After the Illinois win you knew this team was legitimately good. The Illini are not the best team in the Big Ten, but they are still a P5 team. The Roadrunners were flat out the better team that day. Even when they were down 21-0 against Memphis you knew UTSA could climb back in it, and they did. This week is a different challenge. We will see if they will rise to the occasion again.

TYLER: It’s no secret that UTSA is led by the dominant offensive duo of quarterback Frank Harris and running back Sincere McCormick. Just how tough is it for opposing defenses to stop them?

JAVI: The emergence of Frank Harris as a consistent passer has allowed this offense to take that next step this year. If you talked to most people around the program they would tell you that this team success on offense depended on Frank Harris’ ability to push the ball down field consistently. We all know the weapon Sincere McCormick is for this team, but Frank Harris’ decision making has allowed the receiving corps to also be one of the biggest strengths on this team.

But for as much as Harris has improved the key to stopping this offense is still Sincere McCormick. If he can be contained it will put more of the load on Harris and his ability to make the right decisions through the air.

TYLER: Coach Jeff Traylor has done a phenomenal job at UTSA. How have you seen the program’s culture change since he took over and how important will it be for the Roadrunners to keep him in San Antonio?

JAVI: Jeff Traylor has been a breath of fresh air down in San Antonio. The former high school coach brought some of that high school charm to a colligate program. He was not the “sexiest” hire when he was first announced most will admit it, but his charm and mannerisms are just perfect for South Texas. This program was in a dark place after the departure of Frank Wilson. Traylor has brought back all that enthusiasm that evaporated after the last few years.

I think we all know how important keeping Traylor is for the continued success at UTSA. Unfortunately for UTSA and any G5 program if a team like a Texas Tech or now Houston come calling it will be tough for UTSA to match financially. I always tell people to enjoy the success even if it’s just one year because we all know how quickly things can turn.

TYLER: What do you think UTSA has to do to beat Western Kentucky on the road and remain undefeated? Do you think the Roadrunners’ defense will be able to limit quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Hilltoppers’ offense?

JAVI: That is the million dollar question. I will admit I have my doubts the UTSA secondary will be able to do enough to limit the WKU offense. The key this week will be with UTSA’s defensive line. They will need to create pressure with four lineman and linebackers to allow as many defensive backs to get back in the secondary as possible. If the the three lineman and one linebacker can get after Zappe I like UTSA’s chances. If the UTSA allows Zappe to sit comfortably in the pocket it will be a long day for the Roadrunners.

TYLER: How do you see Saturday’s game playing out?

JAVI: I think we will see a game in the mid-to-high 30’s that will likely go down to the last possession. Ultimately, I think Bailey Zappe will be too much for UTSA. The Hilltoppers hand the Roadrunners their first loss of 2021.

WKU 37, UTSA 34