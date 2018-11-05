



After seeing this team a couple of times now, I think WKU fans are in for a special year on the hill. Despite the early distractions off the court. This team reminds me a lot of last years team in that they are a band of brothers both on and off the court. Chemistry off the court usually translates to chemistry on it. Buckle up Hilltopper Nation, its going to be a fun ride.





Nov. 6 at #25 Washington

--Big game to start the season as the Tops take on the preseason #25 ranked team in the nation. The Huskies return all 5 starters from a team that won 21 games last season and advanced to the 2nd round of the NIT Tournament. Lanky wing player Matisse Thybulle is the reigning PAC12 defensive player of the year and will be making his 100th start against WKU to open the season. Add in sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell who led the team in scoring last season as a freshman at 16.0 ppg, and you can see why some publications think the Huskies could contend for their conference title this season. It will be a tough environment for WKU to go into to open the season. Washington coach Mike Hopkins is a Syracuse disciple and runs an effective zone defense. WKU will have to be able to move well without the ball and use effective passing and 3 point shooting in order to break down the zone defense.

Prediction: WKU 74, Washington 79. Huskies hit a few FT's down the stretch to ice the game. WKU puts on a good showing, but the experience of the Huskies narrowly wins out over the youth for the Tops.

WKU 0-1





Nov. 10 UT Martin

--The Skyhawks return 4 letterwinners for 3rd year head coach Anthony Stewart including the leading scorer and rebounder in RS Senior Fatodd Lewis who averaged 12.4 ppg to go along with 7.3 rpg. In addition to the returning players. UT-Martin also adds a couple of D1 transfers who sat out last season in Kevin Little (13.6 ppg for Maine in 2 seasons) and Preston Parks (17.4 ppg at The Citadel). The Skyhawks were picked to finish next to last in the OVC this season. Should be an easy game at home for the Tops after a long flight back from the west coast.

Prediction: UT-Martin 65, WKU 94. The Tops bounce back in a big way as Desean Murray returns to the line-up. All 5 Hilltopper starters reach double figures in scoring.

WKU 1-1





Nov. 15 vs Valparaiso (Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, SC.)

--The Crusaders had a rough welcome to the Missouri Valley Conference last season. They began the season on a tear starting 8-0 in their OOC schedule against weak competition. Only for things to fall back down to earth. Valpo has a ton of experience returning from last season, especially in the front court with 7'2" center Derrik Smitts providing a big presence down low. This is a young team without a senior on the roster. They should improve over last seasons record, but I expect it will be 2019-2020 season before we see them take too big of a step forward with a senior laden team.

Prediction: Valpo 67, WKU 83. The Hilltoppers continue playing well under Stansbury in a neutral court setting. Setting up what could be the match of the tournament in the 2nd round.

WKU 2-1





Nov. 16 vs #13 West Virginia or Monmouth (Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, SC.)

--If we are being honest here. I don't see how Monmouth stands much of a chance against the Mountaineers. West Virginia is ranked in the top 15 in pretty much every single preseason poll you can find. The Mountaineers led by shot blocking junior big man Sagaba Konate should once again be a Sweet 16 caliber team. I am truly looking forward to seeing Konate and Bassey battle down low on the block. The biggest question mark for West Virginia is their back court. They will be relying heavily on a few incoming freshman to pick up the slack from the departure of a couple key guards from last seasons team.

Prediction: WKU 69, WVU 65. Tops provide the early season upset much like they did last season in the Bahamas against Purdue. Bassey and Konate go head to head in a strong battle down low. The talking heads start talking a little more about the Tops.

WKU 3-1





Nov. 18 vs TBD (Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, SC.)

--Hard to pick this game since it is unclear exactly who the Tops will be facing off against. If I had to take a guess right now. I would say chances are high that the opponent would be UCF in the championship for the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Knights are picked to win the American in the preseason coaches poll. With 2 preseason all conference players on their roster including the reigning AAC defensive player of the year in center Tacko Fall, UCF looks to be the strongest team from the other half of the bracket.

Prediction: WKU 71, UCF 73. Tops will be riding high after the victory over WVU. Tacko Fall has the size and Length to disrupt WKU around the rim and in the post. WKU could pull this one out. But the Tops are likely going to drop a few during the early half of the season. WKU misses a game winner to fall to the Knights.

WKU 3-2





Nov. 24 at Indiana State

--The Fighting Larry Birds (also known as the Sycamores) are predicted to be a middle of the road Missouri Valley team in 2018-2019. The Sycamores graduate 2 of their top 3 leading scorers from a season ago, but word from Sycamore land is their offense should be improved this season. Time will tell, but in a top heavy MVC that features Cinderella Loyola Chicago and a very solid Illinois St team. It's hard to see Indiana St improving much over last season.

Prediction: ISU 66, WKU 89. The Hilltoppers bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to UCF in the final of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. 6 Toppers hit double figures in scoring in a balanced team effort.

WKU 4-2





Dec. 1 vs Tennessee State

--The Tigers are picked to finish 8th in the OVC to start the season. New head coach Brian Collins comes to Tennessee St after spending last season as an assistant coach at Illinois St. The Tigers return 6 players from a season ago and will have a roster with 9 newcomers.

Prediction: TSU 56, WKU 81. The Hilltoppers are just too much for the Tigers to handle. Josh Anderson makes Sportscenter with a massive tomahawk jam over a TSU defender.

WKU 5-2





Dec. 5 at Missouri State

-- WKU fans will remember last season opening game in Diddle in which the Tops fell to a talented Missouri St squad. However, the two teams seemed to head in opposite directions after that game. Missouri St parted ways with their head coach and brought in Dana Ford. With just 6 players returning from last seasons 18-15 squad. It could be a rebuilding year for the Bears.

Prediction: WKU 77, Missouri St 71. Life is always tough on the road. And WKU seems to be one of the marquee home games for the Bears this season. WKU pulls it out late in front of a large contingent of Bears fans.

WKU 6-2





Dec. 8 at Arkansas

-- The Razorbacks are a team picked to finish 10th in what should be a very strong SEC this season. Arkansas returns just 19.5% of their possession minutes from a season ago. Daniel Gafford, who is a projected 1st round draft pick in the NBA, accounts for 13.3% of that. It is probably going to be a rebuilding year for the Hogs.

Prediction: WKU 74, Arkansas 65. It can be tough to go on the road in the SEC and get a victory. But I think this WKU team has the talent to pull it off. I think the officials call a tight game and keeps things close. Though the game is never really in doubt for the Tops.

WKU 7-2





Dec. 16 vs Troy

--The Trojans are picked to finish 4th in the Sun Belt this season. It will mark the first time that WKU has played their old conference foe since the Hilltoppers left to join Conference USA. The Trojans do have a very good forward in Senior Jordon Varnado, the younger brother of former Mississippi State big man Jarvis Varnado that played under Stansbury. Varnado averaged 18 ppg last season for the Trojans and declared for the draft before deciding to return for his senior season.

Prediction: Troy 75, WKU 88. Troy has some talent on their roster and could be better then what the pollsters suggest this season. The Tops just have too much talent on their roster.

WKU 8-2





Dec. 19 at Belmont

--OK, its redemption year. The Bruins have had the Toppers number in recent years. Belmont is always a tough team to play. Especially when you go on the road and into their house. Once again they are picked to win the OVC and I don't see any reason to doubt that prediction. Any team that shoots the deep ball and makes the off the ball cuts the way the Bruins do has a punchers chance against any team.

Prediction: WKU 79, Belmont 73. I think WKU is finally able to get over the hump this season and take care of business in Nashville. WKU's length on the perimeter should in theory give the Bruins offense some trouble with contested 3 point shots.

WKU 9-2





Dec. 22 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

--The Gaels are fresh off a NIT quarterfinals appearance last season. Several people thought they deserved at large consideration for the NCAA tournament. While the West Coast Conference tends to run through Gonzaga. The Gaels are picked to finish 2nd ahead of BYU. WKU was obliterated last time these two teams faced off on St Mary's home court. I think this St Mary's team takes a very small step back off what they have been in recent years. They should still be a borderline NCAA tournament team though.

Prediction: St Mary's 84, WKU 93. Tops hold serve at home in a high scoring affair. This may be a standing room only game in Diddle and the crowd helps will the team to a victory down the stretch.

WKU 10-2





Dec. 29 vs Wisconsin

-- OK so I called the Belmont game the redemption game. But this one will definitely fall in that same category. After the crazy ridiculous ending to last season game between these two teams. WKU fans and players have this one circled on their calendar. The Badgers should be a team that improves on last season as they have everyone back including 2-time All-Big Ten forward Ethan Happ who flirted with the NBA draft before opting to return for his final season.

Prediction: Wisconsin 74, WKU 87. I think the fans play a huge part in this game. There aren't many arena's in the country like Diddle when it is rocking. After a big win over St Mary's, this game will be standing room only.

WKU 11-2

Jan. 3 at Charlotte

--Charlotte quickly cut the cord with head coach Mark Price after a little over 2 seasons and brought in long time Virginia assistant coach Ron Sanchez. Sanchez hopes to instill that hardcore defensive intensity that the Virginia Cavaliers have become known for. While time will tell if this is a good hire for the 49ers. I don't think it will make a ton of difference in year 1.

Prediction: WKU 65, Charlotte 51. After riding high from two big home wins. The Tops have a little bit of an off night and get into a defensive struggle on the road. WKU still wins with ease.

WKU 12-2





Jan. 5 at Old Dominion

--The Monarchs always provide for some hard fought contests. They are a team that works hard in limiting their oppositions offensive efficiency. I know a lot of the talk coming into this season has been on the CUSA race between Marshall and WKU. But I think ODU will have something to say about that as well. All-Conference PG Ahmad Carver is a handful and the Monarchs added some more depth in the off season despite losing Trey Porter as a grad transfer to Nevada.

Prediction: WKU 73, ODU 76. This game could honestly go either way. And if the Tops have a slip up or two in conference play. This is one of the games that could be it.

WKU 12-3





Jan. 12 at Marshall

--Marshall is going to be good again this season. They are a team that if they get hot shooting the ball can beat any team on any given night. Their biggest weakness is their defense. Last season Peneva proved to be the staple that made their defense go. He was the last line and did a good job at protecting the rim. He decided to go pro, sign with an agent, and then went undrafted. Marshall fans may not feel this way, but I think their defense takes a big hit this season, and if we are being honest they weren't the best defensive team before that. Even with a great scoring back court. They are going to lose some games when their shots aren't falling or they can't stop the opposing team.

Prediction: WKU 89, Marshall 84. The Tops bounce back after a disappointing road loss in Norfolk. A hot shooting Herd could make this an L instead of a W however.

WKU 13-3





Jan. 17 vs FIU

--What can you say about FIU? New head coach Jeremy Ballard was the associate head coach at VCU last season. He has a tall task in getting FIU basketball turned around and into a winning team.

Prediction: FIU 57, WKU 83. This is the time of year I think the Tops will start humming along in conference play.

WKU 14-3





Jan. 19 vs Florida Atlantic

--FAU is basically in the same boat as FIU. The Owls have never been able to really get it together on the hardwood. I don't expect this season to be much different. Dusty May takes over as head coach after 3 seasons as an assistant with the Florida Gators.

Prediction: FAU 67, WKU 85. Tops remain undefeated in the confines of Diddle Arena.

WKU 15-3





Jan. 21 vs Marshall

--see previous post about Marshall. A standing room only crowd plus 1st place in CUSA on the line. WKU takes care of business.

Prediction: Marshall 74, WKU 88. Elmore runs out of the way of a Josh Anderson dunk for the 2nd time in 2 years to avoid being on a poster. Crowd continues to show up at Diddle.

WKU 16-3





Jan. 24 at Southern Miss

--Doc Sadler has the Eagles heading in the right direction. After upsetting MTSU in the conference tournament last season. USM has everyone back and looking to improve in 2018. They could be a surprise team in CUSA this season. As I think they will finish just outside the top 5.

Prediction: WKU 76, USM 65. Toppers continue to take care of business in conference play. Road wins are always tough to come by.

WKU 17-3





Jan. 26 at LA Tech

--La Tech returns most of their team from a year ago and will have a lot of young players with experience. The Bulldogs to get to welcome back DaQuan Bracey, the all conference guard who spent last season plagued by a lower back injury. While they did lose leading scorer Jacobi Boykins, La Tech should have the talent to improve on last seasons 7-11 record in CUSA. Plus Ruston is always a tough place to win on the road.

Prediction: WKU 83, La Tech 75. The Tops manage to close the game out at the FT line. Pulling out tough games on the road is what makes championship basketball teams.

WKU 18-3





Jan. 31 vs UTSA

--This Road Runners team managed to dismantle WKU in San Antonio last season thanks to some hot 3 point shooting and they should be solid again this season. Pre-season all conference selection Jhivvan Jackson looks to help take UTSA to the next level. The Road Runners were tabbed to finish 5th in CUSA this season and I would say that is a good bet.

Prediction: UTSA 79, WKU 89. The Road Runners stay in the game thanks to some hot shooting. The Diddle crowd continues to help will the team to victory.

WKU 19-3





Feb. 2 vs UTEP

--The Miners have taken a little fall from grace. A team that was a tough match-up when WKU first joined CUSA is now picked to finish 11th in the conference preseason. UTEP is another member of CUSA that has added a new head coach since last season. Rodney Terry seems to be the best of the bunch though. Terry comes to UTEP after having been head coach at Fresno St for 7 seasons. He guided the bulldogs to the 2016 Mountain West tournament title and secured some type of post season bid for Fresno St in 3 of the last 5 seasons. He should do well to try to get UTEP back to being a solid CUSA team. Even though I don't think that will happen in year 1. I do believe they will finish better than 11th.

Prediction: UTEP 61, WKU 79. The Tops continue their dominance at home and secure a Top 5 spot in CUSA.

WKU 20-3





Feb. 7 at Rice

--Head coach Scott Pera has experienced some turmoil since taking over the Owls. Last season he lost 6 players before the season began and Hurricane Harvey did a number on the city of Houston. While Rice did see another 5 players depart this off season. It may finally be able to see some continuity going forward. Rice is picked to finish dead last at 14th in CUSA by the coaches. And I can't really come up with much of an argument to say otherwise. Though Charlotte, FIU, and FAU will likely have something to say about who finishes last.

Prediction: WKU 85, Rice 67. Tops win big on the road against a rebuilding team. Nothing much to see here.

WKU 21-3





Feb. 9 at North Texas

--The Mean Green gained some momentum going into this season by winning the CBI last season with a young roster. That roster is now a year older and more experienced. For the first time since Tony Mitchell, expectations are high in Denton. UNT is led by a pair of rising juniors in Roosevelt Smart and Ryan Woolridge. Neither player was shy last season about setting offensive records and have loads of talent. The Mean Green are deservedly picked to finish 4th in CUSA.

Prediction: WKU 65, UNT 71. Big game on the road before a rivalry game. WKU having won 8 in a row gets a little lackadaisical and drops a close one as UNT ices the game with free throws.

WKU 21-4





Feb. 14 vs Middle Tennessee

--Rivalry game...anything can happen. We that would normally be the line of thinking right? But WKU in Diddle...MTSU in what many consider will be a down year after the coaching change...yea I don't think this one will be too close. Middle Tennessee literally lost their entire recruiting class after Kermit Davis decided to bounce for Ole Miss. As well as several key players transferring out or being dismissed from the team. New head coach Nick McDevitt who comes from UNC-Asheville will have his work cut out for him. And if we are being honest, seemed like a rather sub par hire for MTSU after their recent success.

Prediction: MTSU 58, WKU 86. Raiders can't hang with the Tops this season. WKU gets some revenge from the last couple of years and all seems right again in the world.

WKU 22-4





Feb. 16 vs UAB

--UAB lost Chris Cokely, William Lee, and Nate Darling off last years team. I am not sure how anyone can think anything other then UAB will likely be going through a bit of a rebuild. They may not fall off as much as say MTSU, but they wont be the same UAB team that WKU has faced in recent years. Rising star Zack Bryant is a good one and a player that Stansbury had his eye on out of high school. He will see an increased roll for the Blazers this season.

Prediction: UAB 65, WKU 76. Tops get the job done and head into the final 4 games of the season as the #1 seed.

WKU 23-4





Feb. 23 SAT Potential Game* TBD TBD

--With CUSA going to the new scheduling format. We will have to wait and see who the final 4 games of the season are against. My guess is it will be WKU, Marshall, Old Dominion, North Texas, and UTSA in that order for seeding. Which would mean WKU gets Marshall and Old Dominion in Diddle Arena, while having to travel to Texas for match-ups against UNT and UTSA. Either way, I think at this point in the season WKU is locked in and is focused on taking care of business. There are 5 open dates for 4 games. My prediction is the Tops go 4-0 to end the season.

WKU 24-4





Feb. 28 THUR Potential Game* TBD TBD

WKU 25-4





March 3 SUN Potential Game* TBD TBD

WKU 26-4





March 6 WED Potential Game* TBD TBD

WKU 27-4





March 9 SAT Potential Game* TBD TBD

WKU 27-4





March 13-16 C-USA Tournament Frisco, Texas

--The CUSA Basketball tournament is back at the Star in Frisco. There were some mixed reviews last season about the venue. I was unable to attend so I can speak to it personally. But I do think it doesn't make sense to have the conference tournament in Texas when most of your top teams and largest attending fan bases live in the eastern half of the conference.

WKU runs through the field to ensure an NCAA tournament bid after knocking off Old Dominion in the CUSA title game.

WKU 30-4 heading into the NCAA's.





So there you have it. That is my interpretation for how things will play out. Sure it is high expectations for the team. But really, with the talent that is assembled on this roster, chances are high that these predictions could come to fruition.



