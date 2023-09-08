News More News
Brown? McCord? Ohio State's Quarterback Situation Before The Hilltoppers

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (USA Today Sports)
Derrick Deen • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@derrick_deen

When glossing over the Hilltoppers schedule and making plans for games, one opponent caught everyone’s eyes: the Ohio State Buckeyes. Not just the Buckeyes, but the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Stadium. A collective gulp erupted in Bowling Green, and this past Saturday, all Topper eyes were on Ohio State when they clashed with Indiana.

It didn’t go as expected. The then-third ranked team in the nation left Indiana, who finished 4-8 last season, with an underwhelming 23-3 victory. What was expected to be a one-sided, high scoring affair, turned out to be a disappointing offensive outing which left the Buckeyes only up 10-3 by half time. Maybe the Hoosiers program is way stronger than it was last season.

Or, are the Buckeyes declining? This is largely due to the fact that there isn’t a starter in the quarterback's room. Quarterbacks Devin Brown and Kyle McCord headed the game, with McCord ultimately taking over early. The two combined to complete 21-of-36 passes for 237 yards and an interception. Against a defense that ranked 120th in the nation last season, this is surely a far cry from even tolerable for Ryan Day and Co.

This coming Saturday, the Buckeyes will host Youngstown State, which will give us a lot more information on who the Hilltoppers should expect under center when they take the field in Ohio Stadium. The Penguins, who finished 7-4 in 2022, is coming off of a 52-10 victory over Valparaiso.

As it currently stands, the starting job is likely McCord’s for the taking. McCord, like I said previously, took over early and received a majority of the snaps, going 20-for-33, 239 yards and an interception. Day said of the offense’s performance: “[...] it won’t be good enough going forward to reach our goals”.

Day expressed that he’d have liked to see Brown receive more snaps, which is the likely case come Saturday. Brown went one-for-three, with a loss of seven yards in total offense.

