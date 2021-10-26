 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and Charlotte
By The Numbers: WKU vs. Charlotte

WKU hosts Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKU hosts Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium. (Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Charlotte ahead of Saturday's Homecoming game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.


Offensive Stat Leaders – Charlotte
Category Player Stats

Passing

Chris Reynolds

127-192 (66.2%); 1,537 yards; 16 TDs; 5 INTs; 219.6 yards per game

Rushing

Calvin Camp

67 carries; 391 yards; 3 TDs; 55.9 yards per game

Receiving

Grant DuBose

34 catches; 536 yards; 5 TDs; 76.6 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders – Charlotte
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Tyler Murray

50

Tackles for Loss

Markees Watts

6

Sacks

Markees Watts

5

Interceptions

Jon Alexander

2
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

246-346 (71.1%); 3,014 yards; 29 TDs, 4 INTs; 430.6 yards per game

Rushing

Adam Cofield

60 carries; 303 yards; 4 TDs; 43.3 yards per game

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

83 catches; 1,077 yards; 10 TDs; 153.9 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone

53 a piece

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

9

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

3.5

Interceptions

A.J. Brathwaite, Miguel Edwards, Will Ignont and Antwon Kincade

1 a piece
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU Charlotte

39.9

Points/Game

26.9

542.9

Total Yards/Game

397

104.6

Rushing Yards/Game

160.9

438.3

Passing Yards/Game

236.1

197

First Downs

152

7.3

Yards/Play

5.9
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU Charlotte

33

Points/Game

27.4

448.3

Total Yards/Game

444.7

172.1

Rushing Yards/Game

221.1

276.1

Passing Yards/Game

223.6

179

First Downs

138

5.8

Yards/Play

7.1
****

