By The Numbers: WKU vs. Charlotte
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Charlotte ahead of Saturday's Homecoming game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Chris Reynolds
|
127-192 (66.2%); 1,537 yards; 16 TDs; 5 INTs; 219.6 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
Calvin Camp
|
67 carries; 391 yards; 3 TDs; 55.9 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Grant DuBose
|
34 catches; 536 yards; 5 TDs; 76.6 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Tyler Murray
|
50
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Markees Watts
|
6
|
Sacks
|
Markees Watts
|
5
|
Interceptions
|
Jon Alexander
|
2
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
246-346 (71.1%); 3,014 yards; 29 TDs, 4 INTs; 430.6 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
Adam Cofield
|
60 carries; 303 yards; 4 TDs; 43.3 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
83 catches; 1,077 yards; 10 TDs; 153.9 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone
|
53 a piece
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
9
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
3.5
|
Interceptions
|
A.J. Brathwaite, Miguel Edwards, Will Ignont and Antwon Kincade
|
1 a piece
|WKU
|Charlotte
|
39.9
|
Points/Game
|
26.9
|
542.9
|
Total Yards/Game
|
397
|
104.6
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
160.9
|
438.3
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
236.1
|
197
|
First Downs
|
152
|
7.3
|
Yards/Play
|
5.9
|WKU
|Charlotte
|
33
|
Points/Game
|
27.4
|
448.3
|
Total Yards/Game
|
444.7
|
172.1
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
221.1
|
276.1
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
223.6
|
179
|
First Downs
|
138
|
5.8
|
Yards/Play
|
7.1
