By The Numbers: WKU vs. Marshall
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Marshall ahead of Saturday's game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Grant Wells
|
11
|
270-404 (66.83%); 3,360 yards; 15 TDs; 12 INTs; 305.45 yards per game; 8.3 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Rasheen Ali
|
11
|
206 carries; 1,142 yards; 20 TDs; 103.82 yards per game; 5.5 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
Corey Gammage
|
11
|
62 receptions; 775 yards; 2 TDs; 70.45 yards per game; 12.5 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Eli Neal
|
11
|
83.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Abraham Beauplan
|
10
|
8.5
|
Sacks
|
Eli Neal
|
11
|
5.5
|
Interceptions
|
Steven Gilmore
|
11
|
3
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
11
|
381-532 (71.62%); 4,640 yards; 48 TDs, 9 INTs; 421.82 yards per game; 8.7 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Noah Whittington
|
9
|
76 carries; 383 yards; 1 TD; 42.56 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry.
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
11
|
123 receptions; 1,511 yards; 12 TDs; 137.36 yards per game; 12.28 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antwon Kincade
|
11
|
73.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
11
|
12.0
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
11
|
5.5
|
Interceptions
|
Beanie Bishop & Omari Alexander
|
Bishop -10; Alexander -11
|
3 each
|WKU
|Marshall
|
42.36
|
Points/Game
|
35.18
|
528.7
|
Total Yards/Game
|
484.4
|
97.4
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
163.3
|
431.3
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
321.1
|
308
|
First Downs
|
270
|
7.2
|
Yards/Play
|
6.6
|
0.163
|
EPA/Play
|
0.084
|
53.7%
|
Success Rate
|
48.1%
|WKU
|Marshall
|
27.55
|
Points/Game
|
20.0
|
419.2
|
Total Yards/Game
|
379.5
|
151.5
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
191.9
|
267.6
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
187.6
|
258
|
First Downs
|
228
|
5.5
|
Yards/Play
|
5.0
|
0.018
|
EPA/Play Allowed
|
0.022
|
44.0%
|
Success Rate Allowed
|
41.9%
****
