 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and Marshall
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 14:35:47 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: WKU vs. Marshall

Hannah Page • InsideHilltopperSports
Editor
@hanalei91

Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Marshall ahead of Saturday's game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.


Offensive Stat Leaders – Marshall
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Grant Wells

11

270-404 (66.83%); 3,360 yards; 15 TDs; 12 INTs; 305.45 yards per game; 8.3 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Rasheen Ali

11

206 carries; 1,142 yards; 20 TDs; 103.82 yards per game; 5.5 yards per carry

Receiving

Corey Gammage

11

62 receptions; 775 yards; 2 TDs; 70.45 yards per game; 12.5 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – Marshall
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Eli Neal

11

83.0

Tackles for Loss

Abraham Beauplan

10

8.5

Sacks

Eli Neal

11

5.5

Interceptions

Steven Gilmore

11

3
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

11

381-532 (71.62%); 4,640 yards; 48 TDs, 9 INTs; 421.82 yards per game; 8.7 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Noah Whittington

9

76 carries; 383 yards; 1 TD; 42.56 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry.

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

11

123 receptions; 1,511 yards; 12 TDs; 137.36 yards per game; 12.28 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Antwon Kincade

11

73.0

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

11

12.0

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

11

5.5

Interceptions

Beanie Bishop & Omari Alexander

Bishop -10; Alexander -11

3 each
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU Marshall

42.36

Points/Game

35.18

528.7

Total Yards/Game

484.4

97.4

Rushing Yards/Game

163.3

431.3

Passing Yards/Game

321.1

308

First Downs

270

7.2

Yards/Play

6.6

0.163

EPA/Play

0.084

53.7%

Success Rate

48.1%
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU Marshall

27.55

Points/Game

20.0

419.2

Total Yards/Game

379.5

151.5

Rushing Yards/Game

191.9

267.6

Passing Yards/Game

187.6

258

First Downs

228

5.5

Yards/Play

5.0

0.018

EPA/Play Allowed

0.022

44.0%

Success Rate Allowed

41.9%
****

