InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #10

C-USA Weekend Recap #10
An emotional day in Huntington, inter-state rivalries and a Big 10-esque battle in Bowling Green. This is your C-USA weekend recap.
FAU 38, FIU 19
-After his late game heroics a week ago, FAU rolled out James Posey as their QB1 and he took full advantage of the opportunity (10-16, 80 yards, 2 TDs, 18 carries 182 yards, 1 TD).
-FAU dominated on the ground, rushing for 381 yards on 52 attempts, which was good for a 7.3 yards per carry mark.
-FIU punted seven times and only had one bright spot in the loss, running back D'Vonte Price carried the rock 26 times for 178 yards, including a 77-yard TD scamper in the first half.
#16 Marshall 42, MTSU 14
-50 years ago from Saturday marked the anniversary of the tragic plane crash involving members of the 1970 Marshall football team.
-The Herd honored the 75 people involved in the crash by wearing black jerseys with the number 75 on the side of their helmets.
-Grant Wells: 336 yards, 5 TDs
WKU 10, Southern Miss 7
-This one was.... boring.
-WKU compiled 304 yards of total offense, on 70 plays.
-Southern Miss punted on practically every drive outside of a missed field goal and their only touchdown drive.
-The officials called this one with 40 seconds left on the game clock due to the flaring tensions on both sidelines after some extra-curricular activity ensued between snaps late in the fourth.
UTSA 52, UTEP 21
-No Sincere McCormick? No problem.
-Frank Harris dominated the day for UTSA, as he posted just over 350 total yards of offense to go with 5 TDs.
-UTEP was held to 77 rushing yards on 28 carries as they struggled to secure the football all afternoon (5 fumbles, 2 lost).
-Brenden Brady stepped up in place of McCormick, rushing 26 times for 124 yards, all season highs.