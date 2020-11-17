InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #10

An emotional day in Huntington, inter-state rivalries and a Big 10-esque battle in Bowling Green. This is your C-USA weekend recap.

FAU 38, FIU 19

-After his late game heroics a week ago, FAU rolled out James Posey as their QB1 and he took full advantage of the opportunity (10-16, 80 yards, 2 TDs, 18 carries 182 yards, 1 TD). -FAU dominated on the ground, rushing for 381 yards on 52 attempts, which was good for a 7.3 yards per carry mark. -FIU punted seven times and only had one bright spot in the loss, running back D'Vonte Price carried the rock 26 times for 178 yards, including a 77-yard TD scamper in the first half.

#16 Marshall 42, MTSU 14

-50 years ago from Saturday marked the anniversary of the tragic plane crash involving members of the 1970 Marshall football team. -The Herd honored the 75 people involved in the crash by wearing black jerseys with the number 75 on the side of their helmets. -Grant Wells: 336 yards, 5 TDs

WKU 10, Southern Miss 7

-This one was.... boring. -WKU compiled 304 yards of total offense, on 70 plays. -Southern Miss punted on practically every drive outside of a missed field goal and their only touchdown drive. -The officials called this one with 40 seconds left on the game clock due to the flaring tensions on both sidelines after some extra-curricular activity ensued between snaps late in the fourth.

UTSA 52, UTEP 21