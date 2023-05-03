The Hilltoppers added another talented player to the roster on Wednesday afternoon as WKU head coach Steve Lutz announced that College of Charleston transfer forward Babacar Faye signed with Western Kentucky for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward has played two seasons at the College of Charleston, making appearances in 31 games as during his freshman season and 34 contests during his sophomore stint with the Cougars.

"First and foremost, Babacar is a tremendous young man. He is a very versatile player with a lot of upside. I believe that he will fit in well with the culture that we are establishing here at WKU." — Steve Lutz

In the 2022-23 campaign, Faye started in five out of 34 contests, averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. Faye additionally shot 52% from the field, sinking 51 out of 98 shots. He also reached double-figure scoring in a game against Richmond in November. Faye logged 11 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 80% from in a season-high 27 minutes.

He comes from a very successful program at the College of Charleston and we are excited to welcome him to the Hilltopper family." — Steve Lutz