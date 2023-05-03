College of Charleston transfer F Babacar Faye signs with WKU
The Hilltoppers added another talented player to the roster on Wednesday afternoon as WKU head coach Steve Lutz announced that College of Charleston transfer forward Babacar Faye signed with Western Kentucky for the 2023-24 season.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward has played two seasons at the College of Charleston, making appearances in 31 games as during his freshman season and 34 contests during his sophomore stint with the Cougars.
In the 2022-23 campaign, Faye started in five out of 34 contests, averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.
Faye additionally shot 52% from the field, sinking 51 out of 98 shots. He also reached double-figure scoring in a game against Richmond in November. Faye logged 11 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 80% from in a season-high 27 minutes.
During his first season at the College of Charleston, Faye played 16.1 minutes per contest, averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Faye increased his ability to block shots from his freshman to sophomore seasons of college basketball, going from 11 blocks to a total of 24.
The Saly, Senegal native came to college from NBA Academy Africa. During his final season of high school basketball, Faye averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game.
