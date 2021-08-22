 Western Kentucky Football - Looking at How WKU's Commits Performed Last Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-22 15:20:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker: August 22nd

Taking a look at how WKU's commitments performed at the high school level over the past week.
Taking a look at how WKU's commitments performed at the high school level over the past week. (WKU Athletics)
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

High school football seasons are underway all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.

Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.

- Veltkamp completed 12 of 20 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another TD, in South Warren's 30-7 win over North Hardin.

VIEW VELTKAMP'S HIGHLIGHTS

- Wibberley and his Dixie Heights team picked up a season-opening win over Lloyd Memorial behind the offense putting up 42 points in shutout fashion.

- Slusher and his Beechwood team picked up a season-opening win over Fairdale behind the offense putting up 35 points in shutout fashion.

VIEW SLUSHER'S HIGHLIGHTS

- Peppins had a big game for Thompson High School, making four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating 55-0 shutout win over Oxford.

- Anderson's Heritage School squad scored just 10 points in a 23-10 loss to Greenville in their season opener.

- Sullivan's season with Robert F. Munroe Day begins Friday, August 27 vs. Florida A&M.

****

{{ article.author_name }}