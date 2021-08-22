Commit Tracker: August 22nd
High school football seasons are underway all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.
Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.
- Veltkamp completed 12 of 20 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another TD, in South Warren's 30-7 win over North Hardin.
- Wibberley and his Dixie Heights team picked up a season-opening win over Lloyd Memorial behind the offense putting up 42 points in shutout fashion.
- Slusher and his Beechwood team picked up a season-opening win over Fairdale behind the offense putting up 35 points in shutout fashion.
- Peppins had a big game for Thompson High School, making four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating 55-0 shutout win over Oxford.
- Anderson's Heritage School squad scored just 10 points in a 23-10 loss to Greenville in their season opener.
- Sullivan's season with Robert F. Munroe Day begins Friday, August 27 vs. Florida A&M.
