 Western Kentucky Football - Looking At How WKU's Commits Performed Last Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 16:49:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker: September 5

Taking a look at how WKU's commitments performed at the high school level over the past week.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

High school football seasons are underway all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.

Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.

IN ACTION

- Wibberley and Dixie Heights' offense put up 42 points in a 42-26 win over Conner.

- Beechwood's offense was red-hot again as Slusher and the Tigers earned a dominating 49-0 win over Somerset. Beechwood finished with 354 total yards of offense.

- Peppins' Thompson High School squad moved to 3-0 on the season with a 58-0 shutout win over Tuscaloosa County. Peppins made three receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.


- Sullvan's Robert F. Munroe Day squad moved to 2-0 on the season with a 16-0 win over Chipley. Sullivan returned kickoffs in the game.

NOT IN ACTION

- Veltkamp and his South Warren team weren't in action this past week.

- Anderson and his Heritage School team weren't in action this past week.

