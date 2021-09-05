Commit Tracker: September 5
High school football seasons are underway all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.
Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.
IN ACTION
- Wibberley and Dixie Heights' offense put up 42 points in a 42-26 win over Conner.
- Beechwood's offense was red-hot again as Slusher and the Tigers earned a dominating 49-0 win over Somerset. Beechwood finished with 354 total yards of offense.
- Peppins' Thompson High School squad moved to 3-0 on the season with a 58-0 shutout win over Tuscaloosa County. Peppins made three receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
- Sullvan's Robert F. Munroe Day squad moved to 2-0 on the season with a 16-0 win over Chipley. Sullivan returned kickoffs in the game.
NOT IN ACTION
- Veltkamp and his South Warren team weren't in action this past week.
- Anderson and his Heritage School team weren't in action this past week.
