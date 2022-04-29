DeAngelo Malone selected in third round by Atlanta Falcons

Former WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the 82nd pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The native of Atlanta, GA. has been a longtime standout for the Hilltoppers and won the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year award for his performance last season.

The former two-star OLB achieved a 5.4 ranking according to Rivals.com and signed with Western Kentucky on Jan. 30, 2017.