DeAngelo Malone selected in third round by Atlanta Falcons
Former WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the 82nd pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The native of Atlanta, GA. has been a longtime standout for the Hilltoppers and won the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year award for his performance last season.
The former two-star OLB achieved a 5.4 ranking according to Rivals.com and signed with Western Kentucky on Jan. 30, 2017.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Atlanta, Georgia has spent the entirety of his collegiate career at Western Kentucky, playing for the Hilltoppers for five seasons.
Over the course of his career at Western Kentucky, Malone has recorded 183 solo tackles, 166 assisted tackles, 349 total tackles, 59.0 tackles for loss, 32.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, one fumble recovered, eight forced fumbles and one touchdown.
As a freshman in 2017, Malone recorded 25 total tackles, eight solo tackles, 17 assist tackles, one pass defended and 1.5 sacks. In the 2018 campaign, Malone recorded 60 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 29 assist tackles, one pass defended, six sacks and one interception. In 2019, Malone finished the season with 100 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 45 assist tackles, 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble. In 2020, Malone had 71 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, 26 assist tackles, one pass defended, six sacks and two forced fumbles. In his final season at Western Kentucky in 2021, Malone recorded 94 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 50 assist tackles, four passes defended, nine sacks and four forced fumbles.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83
Like us on FACEBOOK.