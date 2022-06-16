Elizabethtown (Ky.) 2024 F Ayden Evans contacted by WKU
Western Kentucky has contacted four-star 2024 forward Ayden Evans, an emerging junior at Elizabethtown (Ky.) who has already collected his fair share of offers.Evans spoke with InsideHilltopperSpor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news