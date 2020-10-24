InsideHilltopperSports - Five Things We Learned from WKU's Narrow 13-10 Win Over UT-Chattanooga

It was an ugly win for the Hilltoppers as they barely staved off falling to a Mocs squad who hasn't played a single game all season. Let's break this thing down and see what we learned about WKU coming out of this game.

The First Cut is the Deepest For the second straight week, WKU has let their opponent dominate the game from the opening drive. Chattanooga followed the UAB playbook and hit WKU in the teeth early on with a score to take the lead. From there, WKU struggled the rest of the way and played from behind until the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. WKU has shown this season that it is not a squad who plays well chasing the lead. So because of the early deficit and a real lack of offensive firepower, it looked dark for WKU most of the way in this game. This defense is too seasoned and talented to consistently give up the first score to the opponent. It was an ugly game from the beginning, but definitely one that WKU should have had the upperhand in the entire way.

"They Supposed to Be FBS" I'm sure this is what the Mocs were saying to themselves on the sideline as the game progressed. The WKU versus FCS games in recent years have been trap games which have gotten the best of the Tops. I think we all remember the Maine debacle and the Central Arkansas blunder. WKU narrowly escaped the same fate again this year. Look at the rosters. It should be evident that WKU has the superior talent and obvious advantages in size and skill, however, the question is: do they overlook their FCS opponents? I give Chattanooga total credit for playing as hard as they did and for coming within a whisker of taking out the Tops. In an already disappointing season, the Tops would have been dead in the water if they didn't handle business at home against Chattanooga. It should also be noted that UTC hadn't played a single game ALL season. Let me run that back... ALL season. So for WKU, who has already played a handful of games and should have a rhythm and flow to them, to literally almost go down without much of a fight, is very concerning for the rest of the season.

Who's Calling the Shots? So we saw two looks of WKU's offense on Saturday. Kevaris Thomas led the Tops in the first half and Tyrell Pigrome took the keys for the second part of the game. Neither one lit up the stat sheet unfortunately as WKU only had a paltry 132 yards in the air. Thomas went 12-17 for 53 yards and Piggy T pitched in by going 4-8 for 73 yards and the lone touchdown for the Tops. Both quarterbacks have intangibles which make WKU dangerous, but neither one have really put together a complete game. Thomas has had less time to make his impact felt, while Pigrome has sputtered in his starts at quarterback. I hope a two quarterback scenario was only for this game and out of necessary. For a team who is already suffering from a lack of consistency and identity, that could be the worst thing you could do to them. It definitely won't work next week against BYU and some of WKU's other opponent's that are waiting further down the schedule.

Re-en-Gaej-ed We have been missing that explosive running from Gaej Walker all season, Saturday we finally saw glimpses of it. WKU's featured back was able to scramble for 88 yards and help the Tops move the ball down the field. It's going to be a tough proposition to think that Walker will be able to re-establish himself as one of the top rushers in Conference USA this season but if he can still prove to be serviceable on a weekly basis and get WKU at least 100 yards each showing, he can help to take the pressure off of a stunted passing game. Walker needs two things to make this happen. The first is a commitment from the line to protect him. He is a smaller running back, so in order to hit holes, the O-line has to do a better job of creating them and giving him time to make it through them before the defense collapses on him. The second thing is dialing up more plays for Walker to be successful on. His speed is not a question, but so far Coach Tyson Helton and crew haven't really seemed to key in on plays specifically designed to spring the RBs loose for big yardage. Maybe that will take priority in the coming weeks.