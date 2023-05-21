After a visit to Western Kentucky last week, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi transfer guard Jalen Jackson announced he will reunite with his former head coach, Steve Lutz, in Bowling Green.

Jackson spent his last two seasons with the Islanders, averaging 7.4 points 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game during the 2022-23 season. He also shot 41.4% from the field, 31.3% from three, and 69.8% from the free-throw line.

He was also named All-Southland Conference Tournament MVP after averaging 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists in tournament play.

Jackson followed up that performance with a career-high 22 points against Southeast Missouri State to lead the Islanders to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Jackson began his collegiate career at North Texas where he played two seasons for the Mean Green before transferring to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi.

Jackson becomes the third offseason transfer addition for the Hilltoppers, joining Purdue guard Brandon Newman and College of Charleston forward Babacar Faye.

New WKU head coach Steve Lutz and his staff have also added JUCO guards Enoch Kalambay and Donald McHenry from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College. Both following their former head coach, Hank Plona, to Western Kentucky as Plona was recently named an assistant coach at WKU under Lutz.