GAME WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: Toppers travel to MTSU seeking first win
Fresh off a bye week, Western Kentucky will be back in action this weekend as the Hilltoppers travel to Middle Tennessee for a rivalry meeting Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
WKU (0-2), which dropped its season opener at Louisville on Sept. 12 and lost at home to Liberty on Sept. 19, is seeking its first win against an MTSU team that comes in at 0-3 on the year.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's game against the Blue Raiders.
NOTES:
- Helton on playing Middle Tennessee: "Big rivalry week. Everybody's excited. I know both teams will be really excited to play. We're looking forward to a great game."
- Helton said he watched MTSU's game vs. Texas-San Antonio over the weekend. "Offensively, they got it going again," he said. "I thought the quarterback (Asher O'Hara) did a nice job."
- Helton said he feels that WKU's offense is "close to putting it together." He mentioned wide receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt as guys he's impressed with. "We've got pieces there. It's just being able to maximize those opportunities," he said.
- Helton on O'Hara: "I think he's an unbelievable competitor. He's willing to sacrifice his body. That's the sign of a true competitor. I think his game is coming together and I expect to get his best game."