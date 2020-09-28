Fresh off a bye week, Western Kentucky will be back in action this weekend as the Hilltoppers travel to Middle Tennessee for a rivalry meeting Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

WKU (0-2), which dropped its season opener at Louisville on Sept. 12 and lost at home to Liberty on Sept. 19, is seeking its first win against an MTSU team that comes in at 0-3 on the year.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview Saturday's game against the Blue Raiders.