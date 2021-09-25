 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football - Gameday Central: WKU vs. Indiana
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. Indiana, Sept. 25

WKU hosts Big Ten program Indiana on Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKU hosts Big Ten program Indiana on Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

Fresh off a bye week, Western Kentucky returns to the field Saturday night as it welcomes Big Ten program Indiana into Houchens-Smith Stadium for a marquee matchup under the lights.

GAME INFORMATION

Western Kentucky (1-1) vs. Indiana (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Saturday, September 25 | 7 PM

Houchens-Smith Stadium | Bowling Green, Ky.

TV: CBS Sports Network | Radio: 100.7 FM

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.

PREGAME COVERAGE

VIDEO PODCAST PREVIEWING INDIANA

Q&A WITH THEHOOSIER.COM

- TOPS HOSTING KEY RECRUITS

ANALYZING THE ENEMY: INDIANA HOOSIERS

WKU EXPECTING LARGE CROWD FOR IU GAME

NEWS AND NOTES FROM WKU COACH TYSON HELTON'S PRESS CONFERENCE

WKU'S OFFENSIVE PERSONNEL PREVIEWS INDIANA

WKU'S DEFENSIVE PERSONNEL PREVIEWS INDIANA

BG Cornhole is a custom cornhole board design company in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Owned by Zach and Alyssa Simpson, BG Cornhole creates and designs top-notch cornhole boards. If you're needing a custom set of boards, call BG Cornhole today at (270) 904-7677!
BG Cornhole is a custom cornhole board design company in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Owned by Zach and Alyssa Simpson, BG Cornhole creates and designs top-notch cornhole boards. If you're needing a custom set of boards, call BG Cornhole today at (270) 904-7677!

IN-GAME COVERAGE

For live game coverage of WKU vs. Indiana, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

For postgame coverage of WKU vs. Indiana, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, a postgame video recap, the game story and much more.

All American Pawn & Jewelry is proud to serve the Bowling Green area with all of its pawning, selling, and buying needs! Stop by and see the gang at 412 Old Morgantown Road for great deals on jewelry, firearms, electronics, tools, and so much more. All American Pawn & Jewelry has been in business for over 20 years and look forward to serving you!
All American Pawn & Jewelry is proud to serve the Bowling Green area with all of its pawning, selling, and buying needs! Stop by and see the gang at 412 Old Morgantown Road for great deals on jewelry, firearms, electronics, tools, and so much more. All American Pawn & Jewelry has been in business for over 20 years and look forward to serving you!

****

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}