GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. Indiana, Sept. 25

Fresh off a bye week, Western Kentucky returns to the field Saturday night as it welcomes Big Ten program Indiana into Houchens-Smith Stadium for a marquee matchup under the lights.

GAME INFORMATION

Western Kentucky (1-1) vs. Indiana (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday, September 25 | 7 PM Houchens-Smith Stadium | Bowling Green, Ky. TV: CBS Sports Network | Radio: 100.7 FM

PREGAME COVERAGE

IN-GAME COVERAGE

For live game coverage of WKU vs. Indiana, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

For postgame coverage of WKU vs. Indiana, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, a postgame video recap, the game story and much more.