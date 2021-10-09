GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. UTSA, Oct. 9
After playing three straight games against tough opponents – including two against Big Ten programs – and looking to snap a losing streak, Western Kentucky opens Conference USA play Saturday night against an undefeated UTSA team at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Western Kentucky (1-3 overall, 0-0 C-USA) vs. UTSA (5-0, 1-0 C-USA)
When: Saturday, October 9 | 6 PM
Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium | Bowling Green, Ky.
TV: Stadium | Radio: SAM 100.7 FM in BG
Line: WKU -3.5 | Over/Under 70.5
PREGAME COVERAGE
– NEWS AND NOTES FROM WKU COACH TYSON HELTON'S PRESS CONFERENCE
– BY THE NUMBERS: WKU VS. UTSA
– ANALYZING THE ENEMY: UTSA ROADRUNNERS
– BEHIND ENEMY LINES: UTSA EDITION
– WKU OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR ZACH KITTLEY PREVIEWS UTSA
– WKU DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MAURICE CRUM PREVIEWS UTSA
IN-GAME COVERAGE
For live game coverage of WKU vs. UTSA from Houchens-Smith Stadium, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
For postgame coverage of WKU vs. UTSA, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, the game story and more.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.