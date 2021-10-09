GAMEDAY CENTRAL: WKU vs. UTSA, Oct. 9

After playing three straight games against tough opponents – including two against Big Ten programs – and looking to snap a losing streak, Western Kentucky opens Conference USA play Saturday night against an undefeated UTSA team at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Western Kentucky (1-3 overall, 0-0 C-USA) vs. UTSA (5-0, 1-0 C-USA) When: Saturday, October 9 | 6 PM Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium | Bowling Green, Ky. TV: Stadium | Radio: SAM 100.7 FM in BG Line: WKU -3.5 | Over/Under 70.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

IN-GAME COVERAGE

For live game coverage of WKU vs. UTSA from Houchens-Smith Stadium, follow Inside Hilltopper Sports managing editor and beat reporter Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @TMansfieldMedia.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

For postgame coverage of WKU vs. UTSA, stay tuned to InsideHilltopperSports.com for video interviews, the game story and more.