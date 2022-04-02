Getting to know incoming JUCO transfer forward Fallou Diagne

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and company inked JUCO transfer forward Fallou Diagne on Nov. 18th, 2021, securing one of the top junior college players in the country for the 2022 recruiting class. The native of Dakar, Senegal talked with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how he's been doing since his commitment and what he's bringing to the table next season.

"It feels great to able to have a chance to come to the U.S. as a sophomore in high school and take the JUCO route. And now, getting a chance to play at a school like Western Kentucky, I’m just thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work." — Fallou Diagne

The three-star forward played for Tri-City Christian Academy before spending his senior year on the roster of Compass Prep, based out of Chandler, Arizona. Following his high school basketball days, Diagne headed to Niceville, FL. to play for Northwest Florida State College. As a junior at Tri-City Christian Academy, Diagne recorded 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Diagne helped lead Tri-City Christian Academy to a 24-2 record CAA Division III State Championship runner-up finish. The 6-foot-11, 200-pound athlete was solid during his freshman stint with the Panthers in 2020-21, averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc in 20 games. In the summer of 2021, he played in the JA48 Camp, which is an invite-only camp for the top JUCO players in the nation. In the 2021-22 season, Diagne played 10.7 minutes per game, dropping 3.0 points per contest. He additionally recorded 44.4% shooting from the field and 25.0% shooting from the three-point line. Diagne talked about what he's learned in his time with Northwest Florida State College and justified his reasons for taking his talents to the junior college level.

"I’d say i bring a lot versatility. I can play different positions inside out, guard different positions, space the floor well with my shooting, rebound, whatever coach needs me to do out there. Being in junior college has definitely made me more mature on and off the court and prepared me." — Fallou Diagne

Diagne, who has proven himself to be a weapon on the court for the Panthers, said that part of what makes him a unique player is his ability to pick up different pointers from players at the professional level. Players like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki have helped him as a player. Diagne said that he wouldn't put himself beside just one player, saying he plays like multiple different players.

"I like to watch a lot of different guys at the pro level like Kevin Durant and Dirk. I try to get things from a lot of different guys, but I wouldn’t say I play like one specific guy." — Fallou Diagne

Western Kentucky underperformed in the C-USA Tournament in Frisco, TX. this season, faltering to Louisiana Tech 59-57 in the quarterfinals. With the loss, graduate guard Camron Justice and fifth year guard Josh Anderson concluded their careers at Western Kentucky, leaving some open spots in the starting lineup. Diagne said that in make-or-break scenarios, he can put on an explosive performance whether he is starting or coming off the bench. A skill that will certainly benefit the Hilltoppers come tournament time next March.

"I perform like it is any other game. I do what I am best at doing whether it’s starting that night or coming off the bench and leading the team. Whatever I can do out there to help our team win the game." — Fallou Diagne

Diagne, who didn't meet Justice but met Anderson and some others on the roster when he took his official visit, said that as both players move on from college basketball, he will bring his knowledge and leadership qualities to Bowling Green next season to fill the emptiness left by both's departure.

"I didn’t get to meet Camron Justice, but I got to meet Josh and the rest of the team when I went on my visit. I definitely would say I bring a lot of experience and knowledge and going through the JUCO process has helped me a lot with that." — Fallou Diagne

Diagne's transfer to Western Kentucky will also include the perks of playing at Diddle Arena, which is something Diagne communciated he was looking forward to.