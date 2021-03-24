The Memphis, Tennessee native appeared in each of the final seven games of the 2020 season for the Cornhuskers tallying three tackles, including two in a win over Penn State. Cooper was also named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for Fall 2020.

Former Nebraska outside linebacker and three-star recruit Niko Cooper has officially committed to WKU.

Cooper entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, after Nebraska was expected to return their top five linebackers from last season. The 6-foot-5 225-pound linebacker spent two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before ending up with the Cornhuskers.

At Hutchinson, Cooper recorded 24 tackles, nine for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2019. Prior to committing to Nebraska, Cooper was highly touted among JUCO recruiting ranks and chose Nebraska after visiting Kansas State, Texas Tech and Maryland.

In his time on the field, Cooper has shown promise with his size and potential at the FBS level, mostly on special teams.