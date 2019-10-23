Hilltoppers in the Pros: Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Hilltoppers did on the professional gridiron.
|Players
|Stats/Results
|
Jack Doyle
TE, Indianapolis Colts
|
Recorded three catches for 21 yards in the Colts' 30-23 win over the Texans
Season Stats: 17 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD
|
Tyler Higbee
TE, Los Angeles Rams
|
Recorded one catch for eight yards in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Falcons.
Season Stats: 17 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD
|
George Fant
OT, Seattle Seahawks
|
Started at left tackle and played all 72 offensive snaps in the Seahawks' 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
|
Taywan Taylor
WR, Cleveland Browns
|
The Browns had a bye week.
Season Stats: 3 KR, 53 yards
|
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB, Chicago Bears
|
Participated in 30 snaps (86%) on special teams
|
Forrest Lamp
OG, Los Angeles Chargers
|
Got his second start of the season at left guard and played 26 offensive snaps before suffering a season-ending broken fibula in the Chargers 23-20 loss to the Titans.
|
Deon Yelder
TE, Kansas City Chiefs
|
Participated in one offensive snap and six special team snaps in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos.
Season Stats: 2 catches, 43 yards
|
DeAndre Farris
CB, Ottawa RedBlacks
|
Didn't record any stats in the Ottawa RedBlacks' 33-12 loss to the Hamilton TigerCats.
