News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 15:43:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Hilltoppers in the Pros: Week 7

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
@SeanW_Rivals
Publisher

Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Hilltoppers did on the professional gridiron.

Hilltoppers in the Pros
Players Stats/Results

Jack Doyle

TE, Indianapolis Colts

Recorded three catches for 21 yards in the Colts' 30-23 win over the Texans


Season Stats: 17 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Higbee

TE, Los Angeles Rams

Recorded one catch for eight yards in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Falcons.


Season Stats: 17 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD

George Fant

OT, Seattle Seahawks

Started at left tackle and played all 72 offensive snaps in the Seahawks' 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Taywan Taylor

WR, Cleveland Browns

The Browns had a bye week.


Season Stats: 3 KR, 53 yards

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

LB, Chicago Bears

Participated in 30 snaps (86%) on special teams

Forrest Lamp

OG, Los Angeles Chargers

Got his second start of the season at left guard and played 26 offensive snaps before suffering a season-ending broken fibula in the Chargers 23-20 loss to the Titans.

Deon Yelder

TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Participated in one offensive snap and six special team snaps in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos.


Season Stats: 2 catches, 43 yards

DeAndre Farris

CB, Ottawa RedBlacks

Didn't record any stats in the Ottawa RedBlacks' 33-12 loss to the Hamilton TigerCats.

***

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals

Like us on FACEBOOK

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}