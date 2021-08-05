Hilltoppers riding with transfer QB Zappe as starter entering the fall
Western Kentucky has six quarterbacks listed on its roster heading into the 2021 football season, but it already knows who'll be the starter for the team's September 2 opener against FCS program Tennessee-Martin.
During the team's annual media day on Tuesday, WKU coach Tyson Helton announced that Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe would be the Hilltoppers' starter. Zappe enters his first year in Bowling Green after throwing for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns during his career at HBU.
"I think we're in a position right now where Bailey Zappe is going to be the quarterback," Helton said Tuesday. "He's been here long enough – with us during the spring, with us during the summer – and our staff's been able to make evaluations. I think it's better for us moving into this season having that guy in place. He knows he's the guy. I think we can go ahead and say, 'Yeah, he's going to be the starter.'"
Helton and his staff knew who was going to be WKU's starting quarterback coming into media day, but Zappe didn't.
While Helton took to the podium first to begin his interview and made the announcement, Zappe followed him and was asked how long he had known that he would be the team's starter.
"I guess I found out the same time y'all did – just now," Zappe said. "They kind of kept it under wraps. We had a great spring, great summer. I was working towards being the starter, and I'm grateful coach Helton gave me the starting spot."
Joining Zappe at the podium was new WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who was Zappe's OC and quarterbacks coach at HBU.
While they've around each other four years and now together on The Hill, Kittley said it makes his job easier being able to implement a new offensive system with the same quarterback he's coached for so long.
"I think over the four years that we've been together, every year he grows in maturity and student of the game," Kittley said. "He's kind of a security blanket for me. When you come into a system like we run, the quarterback play is very important. Having a guy that's been in it for four years, it's very refreshing for me and takes a little bit off my plate because whenever I make a mistake, I know he can make me right."
While Zappe is the Hilltoppers' starter, Helton has five more quarterbacks on his roster with San Diego State transfer Carson Baker, Reedley College transfer Drew Zaubi and freshmen Chance McDonald, Darius Ocean and Grady Robison.
Helton mentioned Baker during media day and said he is "really excited about him and what he can bring to the table", and that the entire WKU quarterback room has potential.
"We've got some good young quarterbacks in the room," Helton said. "You know, we've got six quarterbacks so I'm not going to name them all, but I really like that room. I think there's a lot of competition there. We'll see what everybody can do during camp, but Bailey will be the starter. We've really got to see who is the backup. That'll be really important for us, and there'll be a couple guys pushing for that spot."
