As the 2017-18 academic year comes to a close, the festivities begin.

This year, Inside Hilltopper Sports presents the "IHS Fan Choice Awards:" recognizing WKU student-athletes, coaches, and teams, voted on by Hilltopper Nation (aka, you!).

Categories

-Male Athlete of the Year

-Female Athlete of the Year

-Male Freshman of the Year

-Female Freshman of the Year

-Coach of the Year

-Team of the Year

-Best Play

-Gif or Video of the Year

-Best Game

-Best WKU Student-Athlete Twitter Account

-Best WKU Coach Twitter Account

-Most excited for _____ in 2018-19

-Pro Hilltopper of the Year

-Dynamic Duo of the Year

Notes

-Voting opens Friday, April 6 and closes Tuesday, May 1.

-Write-ins are welcome.

-Winners will be announced Friday, May 4.





Please take a moment to cast your vote (<--click link), share with your friends, then stay tuned for the winners!