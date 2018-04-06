As the 2017-18 academic year comes to a close, the festivities begin.
This year, Inside Hilltopper Sports presents the "IHS Fan Choice Awards:" recognizing WKU student-athletes, coaches, and teams, voted on by Hilltopper Nation (aka, you!).
Categories
-Male Athlete of the Year
-Female Athlete of the Year
-Male Freshman of the Year
-Female Freshman of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Team of the Year
-Best Play
-Gif or Video of the Year
-Best Game
-Best WKU Student-Athlete Twitter Account
-Best WKU Coach Twitter Account
-Most excited for _____ in 2018-19
-Pro Hilltopper of the Year
-Dynamic Duo of the Year
Notes
-Voting opens Friday, April 6 and closes Tuesday, May 1.
-Write-ins are welcome.
-Winners will be announced Friday, May 4.
Please take a moment to cast your vote (<--click link), share with your friends, then stay tuned for the winners!