IHS Weekly Rewind: Fourtenbary to transfer; star hoops prospect likes Tops

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Let's catch up on the Western Kentucky football and men's basketball team and recruiting news from this past week.

FOOTBALL HEADLINES:

- WKU had another player enter the NCAA Transfer Portal but is out recruiting.

HILLTOPPERS KEEPING TABS ON IN-STATE RUNNING BACK

TOPS PURSUING 3-STAR LINEBACKER OUT OF ALABAMA

TIGHT END KYLE FOURTENBARY ENTERS NCAA TRANSFER PORTAL

TOPS OFFER WALK-ON SPOT FOR TRANSFER KICKER FROM MISSOURI

LOCAL PRODUCT, FORMER WKU COMMIT IN TRANSFER PORTAL

BASKETBALL HEADLINES:

- The Toppers made the cut for a big-time hoops prospect.

4-STAR CENTER ANSELEM INCLUDES WKU IN FINAL SIX

NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS

2021 PROSPECTS

