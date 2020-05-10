Let's catch up on the Western Kentucky football and men's basketball team and recruiting news from this past week.

FOOTBALL HEADLINES:

- WKU made the Top 5 for a Class of 2021 safety and was rumored to be landing a Power Five quarterback transfer until Inside Hilltopper Sports shut it down.

2021 3-STAR SAFETY JAMES WRIGHT PUTS WKU IN TOP FIVE

TOPS MAKE TOP 10 FOR 2021 DAYTONA BEACH WIDE RECEIVER

MIAMI TRANSFER QUARTERBACK JARREN WILLIAMS ISN'T COMING TO WKU

2021 3-STAR DEFENSIVE END JA'MARIAN PETERSON IS OFFERED BY HILLTOPPERS

BASKETBALL HEADLINES:

- One of Rivals' National Basketball Analysts called the Toppers a legitimate competitor for a big-name hoops prospect - one who dropped Kentucky from his list of schools - and the program earned a walk-on commitment.

WKU LEGITIMATE COMPETITION FOR 4-STAR CENTER FRANK ANSELEM

ANSELEM DROPS KENTUCKY FROM LIST OF SCHOOLS

2020 INDIANA BIG MAN COMMITS TO WKU

NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS:

2021 PROSPECTS

