IHS Weekly Rewind: Tops make Top 5 for 2021 safety; Anselem drops Kentucky
Let's catch up on the Western Kentucky football and men's basketball team and recruiting news from this past week.
FOOTBALL HEADLINES:
- WKU made the Top 5 for a Class of 2021 safety and was rumored to be landing a Power Five quarterback transfer until Inside Hilltopper Sports shut it down.
2021 3-STAR SAFETY JAMES WRIGHT PUTS WKU IN TOP FIVE
TOPS MAKE TOP 10 FOR 2021 DAYTONA BEACH WIDE RECEIVER
MIAMI TRANSFER QUARTERBACK JARREN WILLIAMS ISN'T COMING TO WKU
2021 3-STAR DEFENSIVE END JA'MARIAN PETERSON IS OFFERED BY HILLTOPPERS
BASKETBALL HEADLINES:
- One of Rivals' National Basketball Analysts called the Toppers a legitimate competitor for a big-name hoops prospect - one who dropped Kentucky from his list of schools - and the program earned a walk-on commitment.
WKU LEGITIMATE COMPETITION FOR 4-STAR CENTER FRANK ANSELEM
ANSELEM DROPS KENTUCKY FROM LIST OF SCHOOLS
2020 INDIANA BIG MAN COMMITS TO WKU
NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS:
2021 PROSPECTS