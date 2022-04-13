Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen commits to Western Kentucky

Allen has been ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals.com prior to his career at the University of Kentucky.

The former Mr. Kentucky Basketball winner and sophomore out of Falmouth, KY. announced his intentions to join the Hilltoppers over social media on Wednesday morning.

Rick Stansbury and company picked up a huge addition to the 2022-23 roster on Wednesday, landing a commitment from Kentucky transfer guard Dontaie Allen.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard is a graduate of Pendleton County High School where he earned the prestigious Mr. Kentucky Basketball award in 2019 before kickstarting his career with the Wildcats.



Allen committed to Kentucky on Aug. 8, 2018 and played two seasons for the Wildcats before entering the transfer portal on Mar. 24, 2022.

Over the course of his career in Lexington, Allen has averaged 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.2 steals.

In 2019-20, Allen was unable to play with the team as he was recovering from a knee injury. He would begin practicing with the team in January.

As a freshman in the 2020-21 season, Allen showcased his explosiveness. He played in 22 contests and averaged 14.0 minutes per game while recording 5.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.4 steals per game. Allen shot 39.0% (39-100) from the field, 39.7% (31-78) from three and 64.3% (9-14) from the free throw line.

In his sophomore campaign in 2021-22, Allen played in 18 games, averaging 6.4 minutes per game. He dropped 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.1 steals per game. In his sophomore campaign, Allen shot 29.4% (15-51) from the field, 18.9% (7-37) from beyond the arc and 100.0% (4-4) from the free throw line.