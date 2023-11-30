Western Kentucky (5-3) bounced back at E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday night, defeating Campbellsville (8-2) 101-77 in front of the home crowd.

There was a grand total of six Hilltoppers that scored in double digits, including three bench players.

Western Kentucky shot 48.1% (37-77) from the floor, 34.3% (12-35) from beyond the arc and 75.0% (15-20) from the free throw line.

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, dropping 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. was another Hilltopper to make his presence known, recording 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

WKU Redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman was also key to the Hilltoppers' success, recording 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Junior forward Babacar Faye and fifth year forward Rodney Howard both scored 11 points each while redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen finished with 10 points.

Campbellsville shot 36.8% (28-76) from the field, 24.1% (7-29) from three-point range and 82.4% (14-17) from the free throw line.

Senior guard Coby Penny led the Tigers with 21 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Campbellsville Senior forward Jace Wallace also made his presence known, recording 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Junior guard/forward Tyrelle Hunt also helped the Tigers throughout two frames, dropping 14 points and four rebounds.

Western Kentucky will continue non-conference play on Sunday, Dec. 3rd as the Hilltoppers host in-state foe Eastern Kentucky. The opening tipoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. CT.