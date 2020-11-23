I hadn’t sat in the stands at The Houch to take in a Western Kentucky football game from the fan perspective in years. But with this past Saturday’s game for the Hilltoppers against Florida International being my last as a student at WKU, I decided to venture out of my press box seat and sit with my girlfriend and some friends — who are all fellow students — in the stands.

For someone who has been pretty much glued to a press box over the past five years, sitting in the stands with no laptop in front of me on a college football Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium was different.

The first thought that crossed my mind once I sat down was obvious: This is weird.

I’ve covered many games from the press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium during my days as a WKU student. I might still be covering WKU after graduating in May, but today is the final home game of my college career — and I wanted to take it in from the fan perspective in the stands. pic.twitter.com/UFUdJC6IyC

The entrance

I’ve entered Houchens-Smith Stadium by way of the media entrance for many, many consecutive weeks, so when I say it was strange entering by way of the student entrance — I mean it wholeheartedly.

No credential flash. No bag check. No pregame meal (which I will say was definitely missed). Just showing the worker my game attendance confirmation on the WKU Red Wave app, getting handed a ticket and walking in was all it took.

Once inside, I found a nice spot with my friends — and actually happened to sit a couple rows in front of WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson — and basically just sat there and looked around like a lost child for a little bit before becoming acclimated to my new location.

The fan feeling

For the first time in a very long time, I didn’t live tweet during the game. All I did was check in with a nice post telling my followers how I was sitting in the stands and taking in things from the fan perspective with an accompanied photo. I actually kept my phone up for most of the game, which really surprised me.

Once the game kicked off and the first drive of the game started, I actually found myself doing some type of cheering — something I haven’t done in a looooong time. I was getting into it, just like the fans around me. One of my friends soon mentioned going to grab a beer, and I didn’t hesitate. What’s better than football and beer?

Here I was — a sports reporter who hardly ever gets to just watch a game — drinking a delicious Michelob Ultra, eating chicken tenders and fries from Sonic and taking in some WKU football from the stands.

I love being in press boxes on Saturdays, but I’m not going to lie: It felt good to be a fan for a day.