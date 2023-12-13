Western Kentucky (8-3) secured the program's eighth win of the season in a close road showdown with Wright State (4-6) at the Nutter Center on Tuesday night as the Hilltoppers depart from Dayton, OH. with a 91-84 victory over the Raiders.

With the win over the Raiders, the Hilltoppers avenge a previous 76-74 road loss to Wright State on Dec. 3, 2019 in Dayton as Western Kentucky now leads the all-time series 2-1. In WKU's first meeting with Wright State in 2017, the Tops' prevailed 78-60.

The Hilltoppers shot 52.2% (36-69) from the floor, 38.1% (8-21) from beyond the arc and 57.9% (11-19) from the free throw line in two frames of play. Western Kentucky also blasted Wright State in the rebounding battle 42-36.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry finished the contest as the lead scorer once again, dropping 30 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. McHenry has now put up double-digit numbers numbers in nine of the team's 11 contests this year.

Also making significant contributions for the Hilltoppers was WKU senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr., who picked up 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.

Anothe big performer was WKU senior guard Khristian Lander was also a major difference maker for the Tops', recording a grand total of 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

WKU junior forward Babacar Faye, fifth year forward Rodney Howard and redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen all finished the game with five points each. Howard additionally led Western Kentucky in assists, collecting four on the night.

Wright State shot 47.1% (32-68) from the field, 23.5% (4-17) from three-point range and 76.2% (16-21) from the free throw line.

Graduate guard Trey Calvin led the Raiders on the scoreboard, recording 34 points, two rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block.

Wright State graduate guard Tanner Holden was another crucial performer for the Raiders, collecting 18 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

Redshirt junior guard Alex Huibregtse also benefitted on the scoreboard, picking up a total of 12 points, four rebounds and one block.

Western Kentucky will continue their non-conference slate in front of the home crowd at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16th as the Hilltoppers take on the Austin Peay Governors. The opening tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT.