InsideHilltopperSports - Mid-week preview: #3 Vanderbilt

WKU will look to improve on a 1-2 start after dropping their opening series versus North Dakota State to start the week. Vanderbilt comes into the game with a 2-0 record after sweeping Wright State to start their season.

The Hilltopper Baseball team will travel to face it's second opponent of the 2021 season, the #3 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores in a one-game mid-week matchup on Wednesday.

Wednesday is the 100th meeting between the Hilltoppers and Commodores, with Vanderbilt leading the all-time series 64-33-2.

In their last meeting, on April 2nd, 2019 WKU fell to Vanderbilt 5-4 in a closely contested battle. The Hilltoppers last win over the Commodores was almost exactly seven years ago to date of Wednesday's matchup.

While WKU is sporting a .302 batting average ranking 34th in the nation heading into Wednesday, their team ERA sits at 5.88 in 26 innings. Six Hilltopper batters are hitting .300 are better so far on the young season.

Vanderbilt is ranked top-five nationally by every major outlet, owning a .328 batting average and 0.50 team ERA through 18 innings.

The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus and listened to live on ESPN 102.7 with the first pitch from Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee coming at 4:00 PM CT.