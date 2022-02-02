National Signing Day Recap

Western Kentucky signed four more players to it's 2022 class on Wednesday, InsideHilltopperSports.com provides a recap of February's edition of National Signing Day.

Victoria East linebacker Trent Zappe, younger brother of NCAA record holder for most touchdown passes and yards in a single season, Bailey Zappe, signed with the Hilltoppers during the early stages of Signing Day on Wednesday morning. The native of Victoria, Texas recorded 148 tackles, 108 solo tackles and 13 tackles for loss during his senior season.

Three-star safety Darius Thomas was the second signee of the day. He committed to Western Kentucky back on January 29th after taking an official visit. Thomas put together a stellar senior season, recording 44 tackles, five interceptions, four tackles for loss, and scoring three touchdowns from his safety spot. The Miramar High School senior received a considerable amount of attention, receiving other offers from Colorado, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, South Dakota, Texas A&M, Toledo and Western Carolina.

Harris County (Ga.) athlete KD Hutchinson is a three-star prospect that was formerly commited to Vanderbilt, but backed off his pledge on January 8th. Hutchinson has multiple positions throughout his high school career, but projects as a wide receiver for the Hilltoppers. During his senior season, Hutchinson tallied 1,009 yards on 52 catches for 14 touchdowns.

Three-star cornerback Virgil Marshall from Cocoa (Fla.) commited and signed to Western Kentucky after an announcement on Wednesday evening. He chose the Hilltoppers over Toledo, where he had been committed since March. Marshall also had other offers from the likes of Buffalo, Central Michigan, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, UAB, and others.