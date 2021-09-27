Notebook: WKU coach Tyson Helton previews No. 17 Michigan State

Michigan State, which is coming off a 23-20 overtime win over Nebraska, is off to a 4-0 start to the season. The Spartans are averaging 35.2 points per game, while only allowing their opponents to score 18 points each outing.

After suffering a tough 33-31 loss to Big Ten program Indiana on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, Western Kentucky will face another challenging test this week as it hits the road to East Lansing, Michigan for a matchup with No. 17 ranked Michigan State – another opponent from the Big Ten.

– Helton said he is really excited about going on the road to play Michigan State. He said he's been there in the past, and it's a great atmosphere. "I know our players and our coaches are going to be extremely excited," he said.

– Helton said that WKU had a tough loss to "a really good Indiana team" and they are trying to bounce back from that. He noted that Michigan State is playing the right way and that's the reason why they're undefeated right now. "We'll have a big challenge ahead of us, but looking forward to that challenge," he said. "It should be a great game and a great atmosphere."

– Helton said it was a great lesson for the team last week in the loss to Indiana because if they can put all the pieces together, then they can really beat anybody. He said it'll be good for the Hilltoppers to go to Michigan State and try to put all the pieces together.

– Helton labeled Michigan State "a fantastic football team" and the Spartans have players all over the place. "It'll be great to try to say, 'Can we get it all together this time?' and try to go get that win up there. It'd be a great win for our team and our program, for sure."

– Helton said that WKU needs to start fast against Michigan State. "If we can go up to Michigan State and start fast and try and get an early touchdown and get that momentum in our favor and not have to play catchup, I think that will benefit us a lot."

– Helton said linebacker Nick Days – who's been battling an injury and hasn't played in a game yet this season – is going to try and practice Tuesday and is hopeful to play Saturday at Michigan State. Helton said there were no other injury updates to report as of Monday.