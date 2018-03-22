STILLWATER, Okla. — Start spreading the news: WKU Hilltopper Basketball is headed to New York City.

The Hilltoppers (27-10) led nearly the whole way in a hostile road environment at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night, outlasting the Cowboys 92-84 in the NIT quarterfinals.

WKU advances to face either Utah or Saint Mary's in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 27 at historic Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Hilltoppers led for 36:02 and never trailed after an early 12-2 run made it 18-9 with 2:45 to play in the first quarter. They shot 52.5 percent from the field and outscored Oklahoma State 50-24 in the paint.

Freshman guard Taveion Hollingsworth tied his career high with 30 points, while redshirt junior guard Lamonte Bearden added 19 points and six assists.

Senior forward Dwight Coleby had his first double-double since Jan. 27 with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and senior guard Darius Thompson scored 11 points. Senior forward Justin Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds.

WKU led by two at the break and had an answer to every Oklahoma State (21-15) run in the second half.

The Hilltoppers stretched their lead to 57-48 with 4:52 left in the third quarter, but the Cowboys clawed back within one several times.

WKU kept them at bay with 12 made free throws in the final two minutes.

Kendall Smith led Oklahoma State with 19 points