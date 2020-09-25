InsideHilltopperSports - Player Feature: DeAngelo Malone

Getting to the ball is something Malone specializes in. The Atlanta, Georgia native ranked fourth in the nation last season with 21 tackles for loss which was a WKU FBS era record.

"It was a blessing getting that award. We just want to keep it going," Malone said. "My expectation is just to finish, get to the ball...just win it."

He is a man short on words, but heavily touted with awards. The 2019 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year returns for his senior season on The Hill.

The 6-foot-4 230-pound defensive end's 2019 season was absolutely historic. Along with his 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble, his 99 total tackles were the third-most by an FBS defensive lineman in a single-season over the past decade.

Put together Malone's success, size, speed and athleticism and you have everything NFL scouts are looking for in an edge rusher. WKU hasn't produced a defensive draft pick in the first two rounds in school history.

Malone is currently ranked 47th on The Athletic's preseason top-50 draft board.

With all these accolades, stats and plays being made, Malone has drawn not just attention from the next level, but opposing defensive coordinators. Needless to say, he is a nightmare to game plan for and double teams are something he has been seeing since last season.

"In our meetings we've been working on stuff like that, so if a team tries to double team me, we'll just game plan that," Malone said.

It's easier said than done for Malone, however defensive coordinator Clayton White sees this to his advantage and will use the playmaker as a chess piece on the football field this season.

"I think DeAngelo wants to be moved around some," White said. "You'll see him all over the field pretty much, and they're going to have to find him in those situations."

Having a guy like Malone on your side benefits the whole defense immensely. When the focus is so high on one guy, this opens up opportunities for other playmakers that may have been overlooked on film.

"They can't double team everyone," White said. "Our defensive tackles are the ones that are really excited about it. They're going to get more of the one on one opportunities against a guard.”

This presence was definitely felt last season and impacted the defense in a huge way. WKU ranked sixth in FBS defensive third down conversion rate and 10th in FBS with 142 plays of 10-plus yards allowed.

With so much attention and awards given to this point it's easy to see how Malone might be pressured for an even more historic 2020 season. That is not the case.

"No pressure at all. I'm just coming out here and getting better every day," Malone said. "Even though I'm getting highly praised. I just got to keep that work ethic up."

The returning senior has definitely kept his work ethic up to par.

In the Hilltoppers' season opener at Louisville, Malone racked up eight tackles, 3.5 for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble against the Cardinals, arguably the best opponent on the schedule this season.

While not as effective against an overlooked Liberty squad in week two, going into the bye week Malone is as hungry as ever.

"No days off. The bye week...we still working. No days off," Malone said.

The Hilltoppers are off to an 0-2 start to the 2020 season, but Malone's upside still shines as WKU will look to string together a better restart coming off of the early bye week next week against heated rival Middle Tennessee State.

"My personal goal is just to win," said Malone. "Win it all."