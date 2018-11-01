Hannah Page, Staff: MTSU 40 - WKU 21

It is “100 Miles of Hate” week, and it will take a miracle for the Tops (1-7, 0-4 CUSA) to upset the MTSU Blue Raiders (5-3, 4-1 CUSA) at Floyd Stadium.

While WKU is looking at their worst record since 2010, MTSU is 2nd in C-USA East. It is hard to see WKU’s three-win streak against MTSU (2015-17) carrying any weight or momentum. MTSU is currently favored by 13.5 points.

Last week, MTSU completely dismantled ODU 51-17. After a lack of big plays on both sides of the ball all season, MTSU came up big with three 70-yard touchdowns and five forced turnovers. Meanwhile, WKU’s season-long trends and woes (red zone inefficiency, missed FGs, lack of explosive plays, etc.) continued against FIU, resulting in a 38-17 loss.

WKU is playing for pride as a bowl game is off the table. MTSU is playing to become bowl eligible. Sure, the rivalry has seen four games go into overtime since 2010 (most recently 2016 and 2017). However, there is a glaring mismatch between the two teams this season.

The Hilltoppers’ issues are well-known, at this point. MTSU is far from perfect (i.e., only 144 yards against Charlotte), but the Blue Raiders are able to find ways to win.

Three Hilltoppers to watch: Joshua Samuel (RB), Ben Holt (LB), and Jacquez Sloan (WR).

Three Blue Raiders to watch: Reed Blankenship (S), Terelle West (RB), Brent Stockstill (QB).

Shane Bearden, Staff: MTSU 38 - WKU 17

Okay WKU fans, I am just going to keep this one brief and to the point. These things are getting even harder to write as the season goes on. MTSU has a better record, has won against teams that beat WKU, and they are at home. Pretty hard to pick the Tops to win this one. But its a rivalry you say? Anything can happen you say? While both of those statements may be true. It is going to take some convincing for me to pick the Tops against any team not named UTEP for the remainder of the season. While this game has been close in recent years regardless of team records. I think the Blue Raiders are the easy pick unfortunately.

Sean Williams, Publisher: MTSU 42 - WKU 24

Let's face it, there is not a lot of excitement surrounding this year's version of 100 Miles of Hate. The Hilltoppers are in the cellar and the Blue Raiders are still fighting for a shot at the C-USA East crown. Advantage, Blue Raiders. Another advantage that Middle Tennessee has this year, they still have some firepower on offense led by quarterback Brent Stockstill. I expect this one to be a one-sided affair in Murfreesboro on Friday night.

Ryan Dearbone, Staff: MTSU 35 - WKU 21

I say WKU will win the blood drive battle simply because they will spill plenty on the field.

WKU is a broken team and even though Middle is a rivalry game that you get up for, I don't know that the Tops will rise to the occasion. The defense is struggling mightily. The offense can't help the defense out by outscoring their opponents. Special teams is in disarray. Mike Sanford Jr. is coaching his team right out of a game just as sure as he coaches them into one.

All MTSU has to do is play smart and controlled football and they will easily be able to feast on the carcass of WKU's already dead season. There will be no joy in Topper Nation as the Tops fall again.