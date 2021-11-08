PREVIEW: WKU set to open 2021-22 season against Alabama State
Western Kentucky officially opens its season tomorrow night at E.A. Diddle Arena as head coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers host the Alabama State Hornets led by second-year head coach and former NBA veteran Mo Williams.
The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Hilltoppers:
The Hilltoppers concluded their preseason slate with a pair of of wins against Campbellsville 82-61 and a dominating performance against the University of the Cumberlands 88-59 in the exhibition finale on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers showcased their shooting abilities in both exhibitions matches, dominating from field goal range (35-of-67), three-point range (11-of-24), but struggling to get the four line (7-of-12).
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton has led the Hilltoppers so far this preseason in both exhibition contests, tallying 19 points and 14 rebounds against Campbellsville followed by a 22 point, 11 rebound outburst against Cumberlands.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has also had an outstanding preseason performance as he scored 17 points and four assists against Campbellsville. Against Cumberlands, McKnight was only one rebound short of a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and nine boards.
The Hornets:
The Alabama State Hornets played one exhibition game during the preseason as they defeated the Mobile Rams 72-47 this past Thursday.
Although the Hornet's struggled from three (4-of-16), they were consistent from the field (28-of-55) and the free-throw line (12-of-16).
Junior forward Trace Young led the Hornets' offense with 12 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and four steals in their exhibition win.
The Owensboro, Kentucky native sat out last season, but averaged 9.8 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game coming out of John A. Logan College two seasons ago.
Sophomore forward Jordan O'Neil also finished with 12 points and six rebounds. His role is expected to increase after averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and tallying a team-high 23 blocks for the Hornets last season.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Range put 10 points on the board in the Hornets' exhibition victory while also grabbing five rebounds and three assists.
Range, a transfer from Tarleton State was named to the Lone Star Conference All-Freshman Team in 2019-20. The Cedar Hill, Texas native averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
South West Mississippi Community College transfer and redshirt sophomore forward Michael Barber was another significant player on the Hornets' roster as he scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
At SW Mississippi CC, Barber logged a total of 228 minutes, playing in 10 games while starting in eight. The Jackson, Mississippi native averaged 12.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.
More notes:
- Alabama State enters the contest fresh off a 72-47 win over Mobile in an exhibition game last week with four players scoring in double figures led by Jordan O'Neil (Mobile, Ala.) and Trace Young with 12 points each.
- Alabama State returns 48.0 percent of its scoring from a season ago led by Second Team Preseason All-SWAC Kenny Strawbridge at 10.5 points per game. They also return 47.9 percent of their rebounding from 2020-21.
- O'Neal comes back to the team this season after a year in which he blocked 23 shots that led the team and was near the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
- Alabama State is looking to end a five-game losing streak in season openers on Tuesday night, with their last win in an opening coming on the road over Virginia Tech, 85-82 on November 14.
- Tuesday's game will mark the 33rd contest against a team from Conference USA.
- The Hornets will be looking for their first non-conference win since a 67-54 victory over Chicago State back on November 30, 2019 at the Emerald Coast Classic.
