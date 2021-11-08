PREVIEW: WKU set to open 2021-22 season against Alabama State

Western Kentucky officially opens its season tomorrow night at E.A. Diddle Arena as head coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers host the Alabama State Hornets led by second-year head coach and former NBA veteran Mo Williams. The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“So, we don’t know much about them. I know their head coach recruited here when he was a player from Jackson, Mississippi. He had a great NBA career and I’m sure he’ll do a great job getting some players and he was a great young man coming out of high school. That’s about all I know about them. They’ll be quick and athletic, I’m sure.” — Rick Stansbury

Dayvion McKnight drives to the lane (Photo: WKU Athletics)

The Hilltoppers:

The Hilltoppers concluded their preseason slate with a pair of of wins against Campbellsville 82-61 and a dominating performance against the University of the Cumberlands 88-59 in the exhibition finale on Friday night. The Hilltoppers showcased their shooting abilities in both exhibitions matches, dominating from field goal range (35-of-67), three-point range (11-of-24), but struggling to get the four line (7-of-12). Senior forward Jairus Hamilton has led the Hilltoppers so far this preseason in both exhibition contests, tallying 19 points and 14 rebounds against Campbellsville followed by a 22 point, 11 rebound outburst against Cumberlands. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has also had an outstanding preseason performance as he scored 17 points and four assists against Campbellsville. Against Cumberlands, McKnight was only one rebound short of a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and nine boards.

Isaiah Range (Photo: Alabama State Athletics)

The Hornets:

The Alabama State Hornets played one exhibition game during the preseason as they defeated the Mobile Rams 72-47 this past Thursday. Although the Hornet's struggled from three (4-of-16), they were consistent from the field (28-of-55) and the free-throw line (12-of-16). Junior forward Trace Young led the Hornets' offense with 12 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and four steals in their exhibition win. The Owensboro, Kentucky native sat out last season, but averaged 9.8 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game coming out of John A. Logan College two seasons ago. Sophomore forward Jordan O'Neil also finished with 12 points and six rebounds. His role is expected to increase after averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and tallying a team-high 23 blocks for the Hornets last season. Sophomore guard Isaiah Range put 10 points on the board in the Hornets' exhibition victory while also grabbing five rebounds and three assists. Range, a transfer from Tarleton State was named to the Lone Star Conference All-Freshman Team in 2019-20. The Cedar Hill, Texas native averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game. South West Mississippi Community College transfer and redshirt sophomore forward Michael Barber was another significant player on the Hornets' roster as he scored 10 points and had seven rebounds. At SW Mississippi CC, Barber logged a total of 228 minutes, playing in 10 games while starting in eight. The Jackson, Mississippi native averaged 12.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

