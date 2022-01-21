Previewing WKU's rematch against FIU on Saturday

Western Kentucky (10-8, 2-3 C-USA) will close out this week's trip to the Sunshine State with a Saturday night contest against Florida International in Miami. Saturday's matchup will be a rematch as the Hilltoppers defeated the Panthers 84-71 earlier this month at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers are 26-8 all-time against the Panthers, grabbing their fourth straight win over the Panthers earlier this month.

As you all know, it was a tough game in the first half. They're gonna put a bunch of shooters out there." — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky is coming off their second straight loss in C-USA play as the Florida Atlantic Owls surged to a 78-69 win over the Hilltoppers on Thursday evening. Before falling to FAU on the road, the Hilltoppers were defeated by the North Texas Mean Green at E.A. Diddle Arena. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight carried the Hilltoppers' offense against Florida Atlantic, grabbing 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Camron Justice kickstarted WKU's offense early on, scoring the first seven points for the Hilltoppers. Justice finished with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal.

“We’ve just got to bounce back and pick up the energy next game. The little stuff helps so we’ve just got to bounce back and pick up the energy.” — Dayvion McKnight

PROJECTED FIU STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Tevin Brewer 5'8"/160 Jr. Brewer averages 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Denver Jones 6'4"/195 Fr. Jones averages 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Daniel Parrish 6'3"/180 So. Parrish averages 10.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Clevon Brown 6'8"/232 Gr. Brown averages 8.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Eric Lovett 6'5"/200 Sr. Lovett averages 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Javaunte Hawkins (6.3 ppg), Isaiah Banks (5.9 ppg), Petar Krivokapic (4.8 ppg).

Western Kentucky-Florida International Stats (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Florida International Points Per Game 76.1 71.8 Field Goal Percentage .472 .424 Three-Point Percentage .345 .338 Rebound Margin -0.4 -1.6 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.0 Steals Per Game 8.8 6.7 Blocks Per Game 6.2 4.7 Opp. Points Per Game 68.7 67.2 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .406 .400 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .326 .298

Florida International earned their first C-USA victory on Thursday as the Panthers put together a second half rally that was too much for C-USA foe Marshall to handle. FIU won 70-66. Junior guard Tevin Brewer led FIU's offense with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Javaunte Hawkins also contributed to the offense, recording 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Graduate forward Clevon Brown finished off the night with 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block.



FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-7, 1-4 C-USA / KEY WINS: Ball State, Green Bay, UNC Greensboro, Florida Gulf Coast, Marshall; KEY LOSSES: Georgia, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Old Dominion, WKU, UAB, Middle Tennessee. SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers lead the series 26-8 and are on a four-game winning streak against the Panthers, recording an 84-71 win over FIU on Jan. 8.