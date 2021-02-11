After having back-to-back weekend series postponed – first with Old Dominion and second with Florida Atlantic – due to COVID-19 related issues, Western Kentucky finally returns to the court after a 19-day layoff on Friday and Saturday to host Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Following back-to-back series wins over Marshall and Middle Tennessee, WKU didn't expect to take the next 19 days off from game action. However, COVID-19 had a different plan and has handed the Hilltoppers their longest layoff since the 1972-73 season.

"It's been three weeks since we've played," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "Old Dominion was the first series that canceled, and then there was us with Florida Atlantic. It's all been a little bit different, especially after we got tested and had our first positive in the program. We're all excited to get back to playing again."

Returning to the court for the first time since January 24 at MTSU, WKU will face a Rice team that is coming off a series win over Southern Miss last week. The Owls defeated the Golden Eagles 88-62 last Friday and 76-68 on Saturday, and their Friday victory snapped a five-game losing streak.

Quincy Olivari leads Rice with 15.9 points per game and is one of four players averaging double figures as Travis Evee (15.1 ppg), Max Fiedler (11.6) and Chris Mullins (11.5) – all starters alongside Olivari – combine for 38.2 points each outing.

The Owls come into the weekend scoring 77.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Defensively, they give up 72.3 points and allow their opponents to shoot 44.0%.

"A bunch of guys that can score the basketball and shoot the basketball," Stansbury said. "They're very, very good offensively. They've been in every game they've played. They've been right in it. Anytime you have the ability to score the basketball and shoot the basketball, you have a chance against anybody."

Following this weekend's tilts with Rice, WKU is schedule to play two games at North Texas next Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network on Facebook.

