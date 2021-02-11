 Previewing WKU's series vs. Rice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-11 16:17:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Previewing WKU's series vs. Rice

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@RivalsMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

After having back-to-back weekend series postponed – first with Old Dominion and second with Florida Atlantic – due to COVID-19 related issues, Western Kentucky finally returns to the court after a 19-day layoff on Friday and Saturday to host Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Rice (12-8 overall, 6-6 Conference USA) at Western Kentucky (13-4, 6-2)

When: Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m. | Saturday, February 13 at 5 p.m.

Where: E.A. Diddle Arena | Bowling Green, Ky.

TV: Friday: ESPN+ and WKU PBS | Saturday: CBS Sports Network

KenPom prediction: Friday: WKU by 10 | Saturday: WKU by 10

Lineups and key reserves
Western Kentucky Pos. Rice

Dayvion McKnight, Fr., 6-1

23.2 mpg, 5.4 ppg, 3.2 apg

40% eFG, 82% FT

PG

Quincy Olivari, So., 6-3

27.4 mpg, 15.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg

55% eFG, 81% FT

Taveion Hollingsworth, Sr., 6-2

29.8 mpg, 13.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg

44% eFG, 83% FT

SG

Travis Evee, So., 6-1

31.4 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

56% eFG, 80% FT

Josh Anderson, Sr., 6-6

27.2 mpg, 10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

59% eFG, 89% FT

SF

Chris Mullins, Jr., 6-3

29.7 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

49% eFG, 71% FT

Carson Williams, Sr., 6-5

26.2 mpg, 6.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg

46% eFG, 62% FT

PF

Riley Abercrombie, So., 6-10

25.4 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg

52% eFG, 69% FT

Charles Bassey, Jr., 6-11

29.4 mpg, 17.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg

61% eFG, 74% FT

C

Max Fiedler, So., 6-11

27.6 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg

69% eFG, 74% FT

Jordan Rawls, So., 6-1

20.4 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg

43% eFG, 90% FT

6

Payton Moore, Jr., 6-4

13.3 mpg, 5.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg

55% eFG, 64% FT

Luke Frampton, Jr., 6-5

20.9 mpg, 7.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

59% eFG, 88% FT

7

Mylyjael Poteat, Fr., 6-9

10.3 mpg, 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

64% eFG, 83% FT

Kenny Cooper, Sr., 6-0

17.1 mpg, 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg

32% eFG, 73% FT

8

Cavit Ege Havsa, Sr., 6-5

19.6 mpg, 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg

45% eFG, 71% FT
Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!
Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

Following back-to-back series wins over Marshall and Middle Tennessee, WKU didn't expect to take the next 19 days off from game action. However, COVID-19 had a different plan and has handed the Hilltoppers their longest layoff since the 1972-73 season.

"It's been three weeks since we've played," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "Old Dominion was the first series that canceled, and then there was us with Florida Atlantic. It's all been a little bit different, especially after we got tested and had our first positive in the program. We're all excited to get back to playing again."

Returning to the court for the first time since January 24 at MTSU, WKU will face a Rice team that is coming off a series win over Southern Miss last week. The Owls defeated the Golden Eagles 88-62 last Friday and 76-68 on Saturday, and their Friday victory snapped a five-game losing streak.

Quincy Olivari leads Rice with 15.9 points per game and is one of four players averaging double figures as Travis Evee (15.1 ppg), Max Fiedler (11.6) and Chris Mullins (11.5) – all starters alongside Olivari – combine for 38.2 points each outing.

The Owls come into the weekend scoring 77.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Defensively, they give up 72.3 points and allow their opponents to shoot 44.0%.

"A bunch of guys that can score the basketball and shoot the basketball," Stansbury said. "They're very, very good offensively. They've been in every game they've played. They've been right in it. Anytime you have the ability to score the basketball and shoot the basketball, you have a chance against anybody."

Following this weekend's tilts with Rice, WKU is schedule to play two games at North Texas next Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network on Facebook.

– Tyler Mansfield is the managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RivalsMansfield. –

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}